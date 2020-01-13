The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) has expanded its presence globally by launching its TX Taxi in Japan.

The electric TX Taxi has an initial range of around 80 miles, plus a full range of just under 400 miles when the onboard range extender is in use. Like all legendary London taxis, it has an impressive turning circle – just 8.45 metres.

Onboard there's plenty of premium features like charging points for mobile phones and laptops, a panoramic roof, and unrivalled cabin space.

"We are delighted to further grow our international footprint of green mobility solutions with the launch of the TX in Japan," said Joerg Hofmann, LEVC’s CEO. "We are reinventing a British icon, transforming the company from a traditional taxi manufacturer to a green mobility company, producing a wider range of electric commercial vehicles."

"The electric TX will set new standards across Japan in the taxi and premium shuttle market, delighting passengers, drivers and fleet operators alike. We are looking forward to seeing TX on the streets of Tokyo and across cities throughout Japan."

There are currently 240,000 taxis operating across Japan, with 50,000 of them in Tokyo alone. The launch of the TX Taxi in the country comes as demand for passenger shuttle and ride sharing services in major cities is growing. Operators who tend to buy premium saloons or minibusses for their fleets are expected be early adopters of the the reimagined icon in Japan.

Already available in Germany, France, Switzerland, Denmark and the Middle East, as well as across the UK, LEVC has already sold 3,800 TX Taxis and expects 60 percent of its output to be exported overseas by 2022.