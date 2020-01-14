Isuzu has updated its rugged D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 for 2020, giving the go-anywhere truck new suspension and exterior design cues.

Based on the latest-generation D-Max pick-up, the AT35 has been reworked by Icelandic off-road specialists Arctic Trucks, giving it some more rugged features. As before, the AT35 benefits from 35-inch Nokian Rotiiva tyres wrapped around 17-inch alloy wheels, while those assemblies are housed in hugely flared wheel arches.

However, Arctic Trucks has upgraded the 4x4, too, swapping the old Fox suspension with a Bilstein set-up to cope with “even tougher” terrain. The exterior has also been tweaked with new black side steps and a new AT logo with “lava” colour coding.

Inside, the AT35 gets bespoke leather trim designed specifically for the new model. The quilted hide gets a central spine detail, while the seats themselves get more contoured side bolsters. There are Arctic Trucks logos stitched into the front headrests, too, while the general equipment level has also been enhanced.

The nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system has a bespoke Arctic Trucks start screen and comes with Bluetooth connectivity, a digital radio and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity systems. Satellite navigation is included, as well, while there are USB ports front and rear and a wireless charger in the top glove box. Furthermore, the AT35 gets rear parking sensors and a reversing camera, plus a front camera so the driver can see the blind spot obscured by the bonnet.

All that comes alongside the car’s improved off-road capability and its 3.5-tonne maximum towing weight. It gets a 125,000-mile/five-year warranty as standard, too, and a choice of six colours.

Under the bonnet, you’ll find much the same 162 bhp 1.9-litre diesel engine you’ll get in any other D-Max. Offered with a choice of manual or automatic gearboxes, it produces 266 lb-ft of torque and permits a top speed of 112 mph. Officially speaking, the manual is the more economical of the two, managing 40.4 mpg and CO2 emissions of 183 g/km where the automatic can only manage 36.2 mpg and 205 g/km.

The manual version is also the cheaper of the two to buy, with prices starting at £39,995 plus VAT for the six-speed stick-shift version. Opt for the six-speed automatic, however, and you’ll pay a small premium. That transmission costs an extra £1,000 plus VAT, bringing the total to £40,995 plus VAT. The new AT35 is available in Isuzu dealerships now.