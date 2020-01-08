A record number of Rolls-Royce cars were delivered to customers in 2019, the British luxury car maker has confirmed.

In total, the Sussex-based manufacturer delivered 5,152 cars to customers across more than 50 countries - the highest number ever recorded. It’s also an increase of 25 percent on the previous record, set in 2018, when 4,107 cars were delivered.

The company, which is owned by BMW, said the increase in sales was driven by “strong” demand for every model in the range. The Phantom, Dawn and Wraith models all retained their popularity, while the new Cullinan SUV (below) earned itself the largest advance order book and fastest post-launch sales growth of any Rolls-Royce ever made.

Even the Ghost saloon (below), which went out of production in 2019, played its part, having become the biggest-selling Rolls-Royce in the entire history of the brand over the course of its 11-year lifespan. The final example of the current-generation car left the Goodwood factory near the end of last year.

Rolls-Royce has confirmed, however, that 2020 will see the arrival of a new Ghost. The car, which the company claims will hit “new heights of excellence”, will go on sale in the summer after its five-year gestation period comes to an end.

Last year also saw record levels of demand for Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke models, which allow buyers to personalise their vehicle with a range of customisation options. The division comprises several hundred designers, engineers and craftspeople, and it is capable of producing individual, one-off commissions such as the Rose Phantom and the Dawn Black Badge built for Google exec Benjamin Treynor Sloss in 2018.

Demand for Rolls’ vehicles, whether Bespoke or otherwise, has been strong across the world, with North America remaining the brand’s top market. While that region accounts for around a third of global sales, it’s closely followed by the Chinese and European markets. Other strong sales results were seen in Russia, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Qatar and Korea.

Commenting on the results, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, said: “This performance is of an altogether different magnitude to any previous year’s sales success. While we celebrate these remarkable results we are conscious of our key promise to our customers, to keep our brand rare and exclusive. We are pleased and proud to have delivered growth of 25 percent in 2019.

“Worldwide demand last year for our Cullinan SUV has driven this success and is expected to stabilise in 2020. It is a ringing testament to the quality and integrity of our products, the faith and passion of our customers and, above all, the skill, dedication and determination of our exceptional team at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and around the world and our dedicated global dealer network.”