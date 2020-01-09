See which manufacturers flourished or floundered in 2019.
Those who follow the fortunes of the car industry will be well aware that times are tough. In 2019, new car registrations were down by 2.4 percent compared with 2018, and although that doesn’t sound like much, it means around 56,000 fewer cars hit the road - and that’s a lot.
Naturally, that means some car manufacturers suffered terribly in 2019, losing sales hand over fist and watching their figures slump dramatically. But amid all this doom and gloom, there were also signs of hope. Some car makers were bucking the trend, posting huge increases in sales while their peers fell by the wayside.
So we’ve trawled the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) 2019 data to pick out a selection of the biggest winners and losers of 2019. It isn’t an exhaustive list, but it will hopefully give you a flavour of how different manufacturers are being affected by the current market.