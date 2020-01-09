4 / 14

Down 17.98 percent

Some might have expected Alfa Romeo to do quite well in 2019. The new Giulia and Stelvio models are both far better than was perhaps feared, but that return to form doesn’t seem to have translated into sales. Perhaps losing the little MiTo from the foot of the range hasn’t helped, and the mid-size Giulietta is getting very long in the tooth, but a drop in registrations of almost 20 percent doesn’t look great. Whereas the company registered more than 4,000 cars in 2018, that fell to around 3,400 in 2019.