How much does it cost to run the most popular cars in the country?
New research from ChooseMyCar has revealed the costs of owning and running the most popular cars in Britain.
The website studied the most popular cars in in the country to uncover which are the most cost-effective to drive and own, including those which will get you the furthest on a full tank of fuel and the cost of driving them per mile.
The 10 cheapest cars to run per mile (cost per mile)
|Toyota Aygo
|
10.55p per mile
|Toyota Yaris
|10.60p per mile
|Citroen C3
|10.64p per mile
|Peugeot 208
|10.90p per mile
|Skoda Fabia
|11.33p per mile
|Volkswagen Golf
|11.46p per mile
|Volkswagen Polo
|11.56p per mile
|Seat Leon
|11.62p per mile
|Renault Captur
|11.91p per mile
|Audi A3
|11.98p per mile
The 5 most expensive cars to run per mile (cost per mile)
|Land Rover Range Rover
|23.02p per mile
|Land Rover Discovery
|20.72p per mile
|Toyota C-HR
|16.21p per mile
|Ford Kuga
|15.26p per mile
|Kia Sportage
|15.07p per mile
The research also revealed the cars which go the furthest on one full tank of fuel...
|Peugeot 3008
|617.69 miles
|BMW 5 Series
|609.77 miles
|Peugeot 208
|585.13 miles
|Land Rover Range Rover
|582.05 miles
|Skoda Octavia
|579.52 miles
