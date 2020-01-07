New research from ChooseMyCar has revealed the costs of owning and running the most popular cars in Britain.

The website studied the most popular cars in in the country to uncover which are the most cost-effective to drive and own, including those which will get you the furthest on a full tank of fuel and the cost of driving them per mile.

The 10 cheapest cars to run per mile (cost per mile)

Toyota Aygo 10.55p per mile Toyota Yaris 10.60p per mile Citroen C3 10.64p per mile Peugeot 208 10.90p per mile Skoda Fabia 11.33p per mile Volkswagen Golf 11.46p per mile Volkswagen Polo 11.56p per mile Seat Leon 11.62p per mile Renault Captur 11.91p per mile Audi A3 11.98p per mile

The 5 most expensive cars to run per mile (cost per mile)

Land Rover Range Rover 23.02p per mile Land Rover Discovery 20.72p per mile Toyota C-HR 16.21p per mile Ford Kuga 15.26p per mile Kia Sportage 15.07p per mile

The research also revealed the cars which go the furthest on one full tank of fuel...

Peugeot 3008 617.69 miles BMW 5 Series 609.77 miles Peugeot 208 585.13 miles Land Rover Range Rover 582.05 miles Skoda Octavia 579.52 miles

To see the full list of the 50 most popular cars and their tank mileage, click here.