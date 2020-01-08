Romanian budget car manufacturer Dacia has revealed new special-edition versions of some models to celebrate the new year.

Available on Sandero Stepway, Logan MCV Stepway and Duster models, the new SE Twenty variants are high-end models that sit above the Comfort variants in each range. For the Sandero and Logan MCV Stepway models, that’s enough to put them at the pinnacle of the range, but the Duster’s Prestige and Techroad variants pip the newcomer to the title of flagship.

As befits their lofty positions in each range, the SE Twenty models are all marked out by their side decals with a hexagonal pattern, which is repeated on the window pillars. The blue centres on the two-tone alloy wheels are a giveaway, too, along with the blue trim on the seats and dashboard.

The two ‘Stepway’ models - the Sandero and Logan MCV - come with 16-inch alloys, while the Duster gets larger 17-inch rims. The Sandero and Logan MCV meanwhile, get a reversing camera, while the Duster improves on that with a “multi-view” camera with parking sensors and a blind-spot warning system.

And all that comes on top of the Comfort specification, which includes rear parking sensors, cruise control and a seven-inch touchscreen navigation system for the Stepway models. The Duster, meanwhile, gets satellite navigation, too, along with a height-adjustable steering wheel and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity systems.

The Sandero Stepway is the cheapest of the three cars, with prices starting at £11,295, or around £400 more than the equivalent Comfort model. Just one engine is offered - the TCe 90 petrol engine with 89 bhp - and it comes with a five-speed manual gearbox. Officially, it’ll do 0-62 mph in 11.1 seconds, and it will return more than 44 mpg.

Sitting in the middle of the three is the Logan MCV Stepway, which also costs £400 more than the equivalent Comfort model, at £12,795. Like the Sandero, it comes with the TCe 90 petrol engine as standard, but customers can choose to swap that for the dCi 95 diesel engine. Despite being more powerful, it’s actually slightly slower to 62 mph, managing the sprint in 12.6 seconds, but it’s much more economical. Where the petrol manages 44.2 mpg on the official economy test, the diesel will get you 57.8 mpg.

The Duster SE Twenty, however, is the most expensive, coming in at £15,645 in its cheapest guise - £650 more than the Comfort version. You do get an even bigger choice of powertrains, though, with the TCe 130 petrol engine marking the entry point. That 129 bhp engine comes alongside the 113 bhp dCi 115 diesel engine, which is offered in two- or four-wheel-drive versions.

The SE Twenty models are available to order now, with the first deliveries beginning in March 2020.