French car maker Citroen is now offering eligible customers free insurance for a whole year when they buy a new C1 city car.

Buyers aged 19 and over can now take advantage of the deal for certain C1s registered on or after January 1, 2020. Feel, Flair, Urban Ride and Origins versions of the car are all included in the scheme, and the convertible ‘Airscape’ models are also included, but base-spec Touch variants miss out.

The offer applies to both cash and personal contract purchase (PCP) buyers, although all must fulfil certain criteria. For example, Citroen stipulates a minimum age of 19 and a maximum age of 75, while all applicants must meet the company’s limits on driving convictions and claims.

C1 buyers will have to spend at least £10,470 to get on the model ladder, with that money paying for the entry-level three-door Touch model. To get the free insurance, though, you’re looking at a £12,320 payout for the three-door Feel version. That also buys you air conditioning and a space-saver spare wheel, plus a height-adjustable driving seat.

Further up the range, customers can choose the Flair model, which gets a touchscreen, alloy wheels and a reversing camera, while those who opt for five-door or Airscape variants will get a choice of special-edition models. The Urban Ride model comes with tinted windows, white door mirrors and black alloy wheels, while the Origins, which was launched last year to celebrate the brand’s centenary, gets some bronze graphics, a black roof and black alloy wheels.

Under the bonnet, C1s come with a 71 bhp petrol engine, which gets the car from 0-62 mph in around 12.5 seconds and up to a top speed of 99 mph. However, official figures suggest it will manage something in the region of 50 mpg according to the new, more stringent WLTP economy test.

Eurig Druce, Citroën UK’s sales director, said the free insurance offer would help younger drivers get on the road - an expensive undertaking for many.

“With 70,000 sales in the UK so far, the latest generation C1 is an extremely popular urban vehicle that’s packed with style, technology and safety equipment – including those all-important full-length curtain airbags,” he said. “We are delighted we can now offer free insurance for retail customers from 19 years of age to make this already desirable car even more appealing. This offer has been designed in particular to offer a helping hand to younger drivers, whose insurance costs are usually higher. By covering these costs we hope to get as many young drivers into a safer, brand new car that they can be proud of.”