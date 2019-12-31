After another exciting year in the racing world, Motorsport.com brings you a list of the 25 most read stories on our website this year. Thanks for reading and see you in 2020.

25. Leclerc hits back at Verstappen’s Ferrari allegations

24. Mercedes was ready to replace ill Hamilton for qualifying

23. Ricciardo hit with £10 million claim from ex-advisor

22. NTSB reveals cause of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash 

21. Mercedes to pay highest ever F1 entry fee in 2020

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

20. Verstappen ran on wrong torque mode for most of Monaco GP 

19. Hamilton wary of squandering F1 chances by retiring early

18. Norris: Vettel “screwed over” Grosjean in penalty incident 

17. What the new Cup Series sponsorship model means for NASCAR

16. Risk of electrocution led to Ricciardo infringement

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.19

15. Niki Lauda passes away aged 70 

14. Hamilton’s shock fastest lap made data look silly – Wolff

13. Kobayashi’s team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy 

12. Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

11. Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

Race Winner Tyler Dippel, Young's Motorsports, Chevrolet Silverado

10. Spa F2 race cancelled after horrific accident

9.   Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA 

8.   Honda facing “very complicated” Red Bull penalty call 

7.   F1/NASCAR Texas clash “asinine”, says Tony Stewart

6.   Top Ford GT disqualified from Le Mans results 

#68 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT: Joey Hand, Dirk Müller, Sébastien Bourdais

5.   McLaughlin’s Bathurst engines to be stripped 

4.   Daley Mathison killed in Isle of Man TT Superbike crash 

3.   What next for Lewis Hamilton after F1 retirement? 

2.   Pictured: The missing part of Lewis Hamilton’s floor 

1.   F2 driver Hubert killed in Spa-Francorchamps crash

A sticker in tribute to Anthoine Hubert on a Haas F1 Team VF-19 nose

