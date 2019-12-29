More than ever before, current Formula 1 drivers use simulators to improve their craft away from the race track.

In this video, Jack Benyon visits Carlos Sainz’s house as the McLaren F1 driver receives a brand new Cool Performance simulator to use in his spare time.

We take a look at the installation process and ask Sainz why he has taken the step to copy teammate Lando Norris’s decision to have a simulator in his home.