Audi's updated RS6 super-estate is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at £92,700.

That money will pay for the 'entry-level' model in a four-tier range, which includes high-end Vorsprung and Launch Edition models. The base model, though, still gets the RS6's characteristic V8 engine, which squeezes 592 bhp from its 4-litre displacement, aided by two turbochargers.

With that hiding under the bonnet, the four-wheel-drive RS6 can get from 0-62 mph in 3.6 seconds and hit an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. It should be quick around corners, too, thanks to four-wheel steering and the adaptive air suspension that comes as standard on all but the Vorsprung models, which get conventional springs with adaptive dampers.

As standard, the basic RS6s come with 21-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and privacy glass, as well as heated and ventilated RS sports seats and leather upholstery. There’s a flat-bottomed steering wheel, too, plus a 12.3-inch driver instrument display and a central infotainment system.

The RS6 Carbon Black models, meanwhile, add to that with 22-inch black-finished alloy wheels and a carbon black styling pack, which incorporates gloss carbon and gloss black trim on the mirror housings, spoilers and window trim strips. Inside, the higher-spec model benefits from carbon twill inlays and lashings of Alcantara and grey leather.

Climbing further up the range, the Vorsprung models get 22-inch alloys with a titanium matt gloss design and gloss black styling, including black oval tailpipes that denote the enhanced exhaust system. The Vorsprung also gets a panoramic glass sunroof, power door closure, Bang & Olufsen 3D audio and front and rear seat heating. A configurable head-up display is included, too, along with a range of driver assistance systems. Furthermore, the Vorsprung is devoid of a speed limiter, allowing a 174 mph top whack.

Finally, the limited-edition Launch Edition gets all the Vorsprung’s equipment, plus red brake callipers and ceramic brake discs, as well as gloss black alloy wheels. Like the Vorsprung, the Launch Edition is also bereft of a speed limiter, unleashing the car’s potential.

At the same time, Audi has also launched the new RS7 Sportback four-door coupe (above), which uses the same engine and chassis as the RS6, but applies a svelte, swooping body to the mix. That car comes in all the same trim levels as the RS6, but boasts a higher price tag. One of those will set you back £97,050 in its cheapest guise.

“These incredible new successors to firm favourites from Audi Sport made their world debuts to great critical acclaim earlier in the year, and for their arrival in the UK we have created a range of market-specific equipment packages that fully capitalise on all that they have to offer,” said the director of Audi UK, Andrew Doyle. “Whether they prefer the unadulterated brawn of the RS6 or the more elegantly framed extremity of the RS7, our customers can choose from four carefully considered UK specification options that show each model in its very best light.”