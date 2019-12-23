Road safety and breakdown specialists GEM Motoring Assist are back with more driving tips for the festive period.

It says that a few basic vehicle checks could help make sure you’re not left stranded at the roadside, while reducing stress levels,on the road this Christmas.

"Figures suggest that nearly a million motorists break down every year purely because they run out of fuel," said GEM road safety officer Neil Worth. "Other top reasons our members call for breakdown assistance include flat tyres, dead batteries and other electrical malfunctions, most of which could be prevented through routine checks and regular servicing.

"Get to know your vehicle and ensure it’s properly and regularly maintained so you’re not waiting for signs of trouble before taking action – as that may be too late!"

"Everyone expects busy roads as the holiday period approaches, but no one wants to be stranded at the roadside," he added. "We are keen to ensure that everyone gets to where they want to go safely, with as little extra stress as possible. That’s why a few minutes spent on a few basic vehicle checks before you set off really could pay dividends."

GEM’s tips for stress-free Christmas journeys: