North west MG dealer backing a 3,400-mile electric car marathon

MG is backing a 3,400-mile electric car marathon in the all-electric ZS EV to raise money for forces charity, Walking With The Wounded.

The round trip, organised by Greater Manchester Police Inspector and Tactical Lead of the Armed Forces Covenant, Jim Jones, will start at the force’s headquarters on 5th November 2020.

For the trip, a ZS EV provided by Chorley MG in Burnley, will take a group on a three-day drive through France and Spain to arrive at Gibraltar’s Royal Police Headquarters under police escort in time for Remembrance Sunday on 8th November 2020, before setting off for Manchester the very next day.

Money raised by the challenge will go to support vulnerable and injured veterans and help them reintegrate back into society and sustain their independence.

"Having covered more than 120,000 miles in electric vehicles over the last six years, we were keen to prove that the technology and infrastructure is in place to take on a cross-country challenge in a fully-electric car," said Jim Jones, organiser of the EV challenge. "While our primary goal is to raise money for the charity, we also want to truly bust range anxiety myths surrounding electric vehicles and promote zero emissions motoring as a way of doing our bit to help the environment. The MG ZS EV is the perfect car to prove that long-distance electric motoring can be affordable and we thank Chorley Group and MG Motor for supporting us."

Joining Jines on the trip will be colleagues from Lancashire Police and author, charity fundraiser and motivational speaker, Andy Reid MBE, who lost an arm and both legs during an explosion while on patrol in Afghanistan in 2009.

"We’re delighted to support Jim and the team on their ambitious drive to Gibraltar," said Miles Roberts, innovation development manager at Chorley MG. "The MG ZS EV is the perfect car for the challenge with the car’s battery temperature control system ensuring optimum efficiency whatever the weather. Jim has been a loyal Chorley Group customer for many years and will take delivery of his ZS EV very soon. We felt this was a great opportunity to help a great cause and wish them good luck on their worthy mission."