Hyundai’s all-new i10 city car will be available to order from January 18, with prices starting at just under £12,500.

The South Korean runabout, which is now in its third generation, has been completely updated, with a more modern exterior and extra tech. Hyundai says it is trying to “reposition” the car in the segment, with a focus on technology, including “segment-leading” connectivity and safety features. Hyundai says it is also differentiating the i10 with a full five-seat configuration “when many in the segment only offer four-seat models”.

As part of the i10’s high-tech new image, Hyundai has ditched the old entry-level S model, making the previously mid-range SE the starting point for i10 owners. That £12,495 car comes with Bluetooth, air conditioning and electric windows, as well as electric door mirror adjustment and cruise control. Standard safety equipment, meanwhile, includes systems to monitor driver alertness and whether the vehicle is wandering out of its lane, while an autonomous emergency braking system will hit the brakes automatically if it detects an impending collision.

Further up the range, customers can have the SE Connect model, which comes in at £13,495 in its cheapest guise. That money buys you 15-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen display and a rear view camera.

But the pinnacle of the range is the Premium, which costs £14,495 and includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights and privacy glass. Front fog lights feature too, while the driver gets heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, as well as a model-specific interior trim design.

Two engines are on offer, although SE versions are only available with the entry-level 1-litre unit. That engine produces 66 bhp and comes with a five-speed manual gearbox, although if you opt for an SE Connect, you can choose to have a five-speed automated transmission instead. Alternatively, you can go for the 1.2-litre 83 bhp engine, which is also offered with a choice of manual or automated gearboxes.

Ashley Andrew, the managing director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “As the Hyundai brand continues to evolve, the all-new i10 repositions the model within the A segment from a pure value-for-money offering to a model comprising safety equipment and trim levels from the premium segments above.

“As competitors withdraw from the A segment, we are confident that there is still a significant number of new car buyers looking for a vehicle with city car manoeuvrability and high equipment levels, a combination that the all-new i10 is perfectly positioned to offer. The repositioning of the model has seen the low price entry level S specification removed, however we expect All New i10 to benefit from considerable residual value uplift, giving customers enhanced PCP and PCH terms on the bigger, smarter, safer and better looking car.”