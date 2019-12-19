Struggling with what to get your loved ones for Christmas? Well Nissan may have an answer, because it's cutting the price of its best-selling Leaf electric car over the festive period.

The Sunderland-built car, the world's best-selling EV, has been dropped in price by £1,650 across the entire range, meaning it now starts from just £26,345 for an Acenta version (including the £3,500 Plug-in Car Grant), whilst range-topping Tekna models are from £29,345.

If you're a company car driver, that means that the entire 40kWh Leaf range is in the sub-£30,000 P11D price point, and from April next year there will be zero per-cent benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax on electric vehicles, rising to just one per-cent from April 2021 and two per-cent from April 2022.

"Nissan is always improving the competitiveness of its vehicles, ensuring customers enjoy a better buying and ownership experience," said Nic Verneuil, marketing director of Nissan Motors GB. "We’ve not only secured additional factory production to make Leaf more accessible, but as a result we’ve also been able to significantly lower the price tag of the car in market, making it more affordable. If customers are ready to make the switch, they shouldn’t have to wait to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle."

As well as the price drop, Nissan has added to the Leaf's standard equipment, with two rear USB connections being added to all versions, while standard on Tekna (and optional on N-Connecta versions), the LED fog lights have also been upgraded to include a cornering function. This feature illuminates the fog lights during tight cornering to give greater visibility to the road ahead.

The Nissan Leaf will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2020. Almost 440,000 have been sold to-date. As well as being the best-selling EV on the planet, it holds a strong position in the UK market, with more than 32,000 orders so far. Across Europe 150,000 have been sold so far.