This Volkswagen is definitely Amarok-ing around the Christmas tree.

Volkswagen's commercial vehicles arm has teamed up with retailer Next for a huge Christmas promotion.

By huge, we mean huge bauble, because that's what a Volkswagen Amarok is towing around the country for the programme. The pickup has been given a festive makeover with a special wrap for tour which runs from Edinburgh to London via Manchester and Milton Keynes.

The giant bauble has been built onto the chassis of an unidentified small car, but with a towing capacity of 3,100 kg (coincidentally, the same as 18 reindeer), the Amarok is an ideal vehicle for the job.

Volkswagen Amarok to tow giant bauble across UK

The tour is to garner up interest for Next's Christmas charity initiative, which will see it sell Christmas jumpers at pop-up shops around the country in aid of Save the Children.

"We are very proud to see the award-winning Amarok spread some Christmas joy over the holidays and participate in this special seasonal tour," said Sarah Cox, head of marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. "The Amarok is the perfect fit for this partnership with Next and we are happy to be powering the festivities up and down the nation, all for an excellent cause."

Volkswagen Amarok to tow giant bauble across UK
Volkswagen Amarok to tow giant bauble across UK

