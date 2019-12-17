Kia has updated its all-electric e-Niro small SUV for 2020 with the introduction of a new high-end trim level.

Despite its designation, the new ‘4’ model replaces the original First Edition variant as the sole option for e-Niro ownership. However, the number reflects the high level of standard equipment, in line with the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Niro.

In theory, prices start at £37,995, but the government’s £3,500 Plug-In Car Grant reduces that to £34,495 for eligible customers. That money buys you a wealth of standard kit, including black leather upholstery, 17-inch alloy wheels and an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation.

LED headlights also make the list, along with ambient lighting and a battery heating system that helps the car maximise the capacity of its 64 kWh battery pack. The front seats are heated, too, as is the steering wheel, and you get automatic air conditioning thrown in. That’s in addition to the keyless entry and start, wireless phone charging and a JBL sound system.

On the safety front, there’s cruise control that automatically maintains a safe distance to the vehicle in front, as well as a system that helps to prevent the car wandering out of its lane if the driver’s attention lapses. Similarly, there’s collision avoidance technology that applies the brakes if it detects an impending accident in a bid to prevent or mitigate the crash.

As with the old First Edition car, the e-Niro 4 will feature a 201 bhp electric motor, which allows a relatively unremarkable top speed of 104 mph, but a much more lively 7.5-second 0-62 mph time. Officially, it will manage 282 miles between trips to the plug, and zero tailpipe emissions, of course.

The arrival of the new ‘4’ model comes a year after the car was first launched to noticeable critical acclaim. In its first year on sale, the e-Niro won Car of the Year at the 2019 What Car? Awards and has been named a ‘Game Changer’ at the 2019 Autocar Awards. It was also named the Best Electric Car at the Business Car Awards 2019 and grabbed the Eco Award at the 2019 CarWow Car of the Year Awards. Auto Express named it the Best Affordable Electric Car at the 2019 New Car Awards and Driving Electric announced the e-Niro as Electric Car of the Year 2019.

The new e-Niro 4 is available to order now.