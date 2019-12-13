Flower-inspired Phantom is a work of art

A Stockholm-based entrepreneur with an extraordinary passion for flowers has commissioned a remarkable one-off Rolls-Royce Phantom.

The customer challenged the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective to create a car that immerses its passengers in a 'beguiling floral scene'. The end result was created with a million embroidered stitches.

The Rose Garden at the home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, served as the primary inspiration for Ieuan Hatherall, a bespoke designer for Rolls-Royce who worked on the project. Rolls-Royce's rose garden is the only place in the world that the 'Phantom Rose' is grown, a flower bred exclusively for Rolls-Royce by British rose breeder Philip Harkness of Harkness Roses.

"There is a transcendent beauty when a rose garden is in full bloom," said Hatherall. "The patron wanted to create that same feeling of awe; an abundance of flowers to lift the spirit and celebrate nature’s decadent beauty, in the Rose Phantom’s serene interior."

The Peacock Blue exterior of the Rose Phantom is punctuated with a Charles Blue twinned-coachline that represents the intertwining stem of a rose, and combines to introduce the rose motif. The wheels also echo the design and are adorned with a twinned pinstripe.

Inside there's embroidery on the inside of the rear doors, and on the roof lining there's an embroidery that illustrates in varying stages of maturity of the Phantom Rose, from bud to full bloom. The starlight headliner also illuminates the scene with individually placed fibre-optic lights. In the rear of the car the exterior's colour scheme is inverted, with Charles Blue leather accented with Peacock Blue piping.

"The Rose Phantom is a stunning iteration of a contemporary Rolls-Royce. Our extraordinary craftspeople at the home of Rolls-Royce have achieved, with this car, something which can only be described as sublime," said Torsten Müller Ötvös, chief executive of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. "The work of our Bespoke Collective is the best in the world."

"When I look at creations like this car, it is with a sense of pride that I know that these skills could not be replicated anywhere else in the world. This is undoubtedly one of the greatest Rolls-Royce Phantoms of its generation."

The customer’s family also played an active role in the creation of the car, with his wife designing the umbrellas and his daughter, Magnolia, choosing the exterior colours.

"I wanted to have flowers and roses everywhere," said the customer. "It became an amazing piece of art."