Nissan has been getting into the Christmas spirit by converting a Nissan Leaf into a fully-lit Christmas tree powered by its own regenerated energy.

The unique machine, decked out in a spectacular light display, showcases how Britain's best-selling electric car regenerates power when braking or decelerating.

The Nissan Leaf's e-Pedal allows the driver to start, accelerate, decelerate and stop using a single pedal, and it's that pedal which helps the car harvest energy via regenerative braking. This works by recycling the energy from the movement of the car during braking or deceleration, much like in a Formula 1 car. That energy then goes straight back to the batteries where it is used to recharge the cells.

The car also has a 'B mode' driving function which regenerates energy under braking, using a traditional brake pedal.

The Nissan Leaf Christmas tree is fitted with thousands of LEDs, shimmery baubles and a reindeer to reminds sustainably-minded drivers about the benefits of energy generation from an electric vehicle.

The average Leaf driver regenerates 744 kWh of clean energy if they drive 11,000 miles each year – That's the equivalent of a 20 percent saving on domestic electricity consumption of an average household. That much electricity could power

266 Christmas trees with 700 incandescent lights for a full hour of joy

297 ovens for one hour to cook your Christmas dinner

744 televisions for five hours to watch your favourite Christmas movies

10,783 houses with 1,000 LED lights for five hours

"Santa shouldn’t be the only one with a festive mode of transport," said Helen Perry, head of electric vehicles for Nissan Europe. "We wanted to make the Nissan LEAF more fun at this time of year whilst driving home a very important message."

“We hope this custom-made vehicle inspires people about the benefits of regenerative energy," she added. "After nearly ten years since LEAF was first introduced in Europe, Nissan continues to be fully focused on providing consumers a more sustainable lifestyle through electric mobility."