Just 40 of the modded vans will be made.

Renowned Ford van tuner MS-RT has announced a new special-edition version of the Transit Custom, called the R185 limited edition.

The newcomer is based on the Transit Custom DCIV 5-seat double-cab model, and it will be offered only with a "stealthy" Slate Grey paint job from Ford’s own Special Vehicle Operations department. Just 40 examples will be built at MS-RT’s factory in Pontypool, South Wales, but the company says the limited-edition status of the van will guarantee its place as a “future collectors’ item” and the exclusivity will help the van “stand out” on the road. 

More modified Transits:

To further help the Transit Custom achieve that goal, it will come equipped with an ultra-aggressive bodykit and the “unique” radiator grille with a red flash. Some red-and-black rally decals, which MS-RT describes as “subtle”, will further add to the effect, while the look will be finished off by gloss black, 18-inch OZ Racing alloy wheels and gloss black exhaust tips.

Ford Transit Custom MS-RT R185 Limited Edition

Inside, meanwhile, the R185 gets a full carbon-fibre steering wheel with a red centre line and stitching, plus red-stitched leather upholstery. A rear-view camera, 230-volt power inverter and cruise control all feature, too.

And the tech additions don’t stop there, with bi-xenon headlights and advanced driver assistance systems such as blind-spot monitoring all included. Perhaps even more appealingly for some customers, though, the R185 also comes with a Maxhaust exhaust system, which uses app-based technology to deliver the sound of a sports exhaust through the van’s integral speakers. This, MS-RT says, gives the van “a soundtrack to match its impressive road dynamics”.

Customers will get the option of short- and long-wheelbase variants, as well as a choice of manual or automatic transmissions. Prices start at £37,995 plus VAT and initial on-the-road costs, but like all MS-RT Transits, the vehicle will come with a three-year, 100,000-mile warranty, and can be serviced at a Ford dealer.

Ford Transit Custom MS-RT R185 Limited Edition

MS-RT’s founding director, Edward Davies, said the R185 was a response to the success of the ‘standard’ MS-RT Transit Custom, and claimed the vehicle would become an “icon” for MS-RT fans.

“The MS-RT Transit Custom has already been a huge success and we’ve developed the R185 in response to customer demand for something even more bespoke,” he said. “The limited-edition model is sure to sell out very quickly and become an icon among fans of the MS-RT brand.”

Gallery: Ford Transit Custom MS-RT R185 limited edition

Ford Transit Custom MS-RT R185 Limited Edition
Ford Transit Custom MS-RT R185 Limited Edition Ford Transit Custom MS-RT R185 Limited Edition Ford Transit Custom MS-RT R185 Limited Edition