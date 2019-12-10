British vehicle conversion firm Sussex Campervans has turned the humble Renault Trafic into a motorhome worth almost £42,000.

The Horsham-based company has ordered 30 Trafic panel vans to convert into its Manhattan and Paradise campers. Among the 30 vehicles is a mix of low-roof short-wheelbase (SL) and long-wheelbase (LL) versions, with each coming in top-end Sport trim.

That means the finished campers come with the Trafic Sport’s standard equipment, which includes satellite navigation, DAB radio, Bluetooth and air conditioning. Rear parking sensors, automatic lights and cruise control feature, too, along with 17-inch alloy wheels and rain-sensing windscreen wipers. But Sussex Campervans fits its own additions to turn the vehicles into fully-fledged motorhomes.

For the Manhattan model, that means the vehicle is fitted out in the “classic” side-kitchen style, with sleeping accommodation for between two and five people. The Paradise, on the other hand, offers twin or king-size beds and has two distinct areas, with the fully-equipped kitchen to the rear.

Prices start at £41,995 for the Manhattan, while the Paradise starts at £44,995. Both models come with a three-year manufacturer warranty, plus Sussex Campervans’ own three-year guarantee for the conversion.

“I really do believe that the Renault Trafic has changed what a van is meant to be,” said Daniel Lopez, the managing director of Sussex Campervans. “Many clients start off by asking for other brands but are quickly won over by a comparative test drive. It’s very light to drive and in short wheelbase form it’s more compact than many estate cars, so it’s easy to live with. With the design of the dashboard layout you often forget you’re in a van and I actually find it as relaxing and enjoyable to drive as my own prestige car. What’s more, the recent addition of an automatic transmission makes it even more appealing.

“It has certainly helped us to grow the business. Its value allows us to offer a well-built, well-equipped campervan that can sleep up to five at a competitive price, while the Renault Trafic lends itself very well to the conversion. Its shape means we can utilise all the available space and although we can personalise upholstery and add extra equipment, the quality and look of the Sport trim, plus the generous standard specification, means that many customers choose to keep what was factory fitted. It’s not hard to see why it’s so popular with our customers.”

And Vincent Tourette, the managing director of Renault UK, said: “We are exceptionally pleased that the Renault Trafic has helped Sussex Campervans build an enviable reputation in a fast-growing and highly competitive sector, plus provide its many customers with some truly memorable holidays. The business’s confidence in the Renault Trafic, plus its popularity with its customers, underlines how versatile and drivable it is, not only as a hard-working commercial vehicle but as a more than viable alternative to a conventional car should the need arise. It is this usability and its suitability for a whole variety of applications, including bespoke conversions, that make it Europe’s best-selling van.”