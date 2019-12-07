The Alfa Romeo Giulia becomes an EV for a new entry in the upcoming ETCR series, which is for electric vehicles derived from production cars. The Romeo Ferraris team from Monza, Italy, is creating the machine, and competition begins in 2020.

Romeo Ferraris released the first image of the race car on Instagram (above). The crew is the first non-factory team to join the ETCR Series. Other entries include automaker-backed efforts from Cupra and Hyundai.

The ETCR series begins in 2020 with a four-race calendar, but the number of events should grow in 2021. The rules stipulate the racing machines must use a four- or five-door production vehicle as a starting point. They must use an electric motor with 402 bhp of continuous power and 671 bhp of max power. The models pack a 65-kilowatt-hour battery. A single-gear transmission would drive the rear wheels.

