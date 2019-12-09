The last version of Mercedes-Benz's Boxster-rivalling SLC two-seater has gone on sale ahead of the current model's expected discontinuation.

Dubbed the Final Edition, the new variant gets extra kit and an optional model-specific paint finish. The car is already on sale, although the first deliveries are not expected until the spring.

The car, which costs £37,120 in its cheapest guide, will be offered with a choice of three petrol engines with a variety of power outputs. The 'entry-level' 200 model gets a 2-litre turbocharged engine with 181 bhp, while the £40,916 mid-range 300 uses an upgraded version of that engine with 241 bhp.

Crowning the range, though, is the £49,855 AMG 43 model, which uses a twin-turbocharged 3-litre V6 motor that churns out 385 bhp. All three engines are available with nine-speed automatic gearboxes, but the 200 comes with a six-speed manual as standard.

Unsurprisingly, the AMG 43 will be the speed freak’s choice, managing 0-62 mph in 4.7 seconds before hitting an electronically governed top speed of 155 mph. The 200, meanwhile is the most economical, returning up to 40.4 mpg on the combined economy test and emitting carbon dioxide at a rate of 161 g per kilometre. The 300, though, is only marginally less efficient, managing the same CO2 emissions and up to 37.2 mpg.

All three cars come with similar equipment, with standard trim including carbon-effect Artico man-made leather seats, the Airscarf neck heating system and automatic windscreen wipers. Heated seats are included, too, along with satellite navigation, electrically adjustable memory seats and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems. There’s also some Final Edition stitching on the headrests and carbon-effect aluminium trim on the dashboard, while the AMG 43 gets a Harman Kardon audio system.

Externally, meanwhile, the Final Edition gets 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels and an optional ‘Sun Yellow’ paint finish, which is available at no extra cost. However, customers can also choose from free black or white paintwork, or Selenite Grey Metallic, which costs an additional £685.

Other optional extras include the £3,795 Final Edition Premium package, which adds a reversing camera, Mercedes’ Comand Online infotainment system and a panoramic roof. The LED Intelligent Light System is thrown in, too, as well as a wind deflector and the mirror package, which offers electrically folding mirrors and a puddle light by the door that projects the Mercedes-Benz logo on to the ground.