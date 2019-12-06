As Christmas draws nearer many will be taking to the roads to visit friends and family. With that in mind, Peugeot has revealed that most of those journeys can be completed in a single charge of an electric vehicle.

The French manufacturer found that 96 percent of Brits will be covering less than 220 miles to visit loved ones this festive period, with nearly two-thirds covering under 100 miles. On average, the distance motorists will cover to visit friends and family is 79 miles. Londoners will cover 122 miles on average, while drivers in Northern Ireland will drive just 59 miles.

Peugeot sells the all-electric e-208, which has a range of 217 miles, meaning that most people could do their festive driving on a single charge in the battery-powered hatchback.

Peugeot’s research shows that two thirds of drivers will be stopping at least once on their Christmas travels, and the e-208 supports 100kW rapid charging, with an 80 percent charge taking just 30 minutes, meaning that plugging in while stopping could add another 173 miles of range to their car.

Electric cars however only account for 1.4 percent of new car sales in the UK, more more than a third of those surveys by Peugeot said they'd be happy to do all of their driving over the festive period in an electric car.

"Christmas is a time many of us hit the road to see our loved ones. Though we will all be covering great distances in the coming weeks, our research shows nearly every driver in the UK could do their Christmas journey in a full-electric all-new Peugeot e-208," David Peel, managing director of Peugeot UK. "Drivers would not only save money on their Christmas journey but also significantly cut emissions."

“With the launch of the e-208, Peugeot is fully committed to ‘unboring the future’ and providing drivers with the option to ‘choose your Peugeot, choose your powertrain’, as our new hatchback is available with a range of efficient petrol, diesel and EV powertrains across the range.”

Average distance travelled to see friends and family this Christmas according to Peugeot