Ford’s new-generation Kuga family SUV will hit UK roads next year with prices starting at just under £24,000.

The entry-level car, dubbed Zetec in line with Ford’s other models, will come with 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless start, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation. The car will also feature the FordPass Connect connectivity system, which allows for live traffic updates and some vehicle functions to be controlled from a smartphone. A range of safety and driver assistance systems are also included in the £23,995 price tag.

Further up the range, customers will get a choice of four other trim levels, ranging from the Titanium, which starts at £27,245 to the top-end Vignale model, which comes in at £31,945 in its cheapest guise. In between those two models will be the sporty-looking ST-Line and ST-Line X models, which will start at £29,345 and £30,645 respectively.

The Titanium will get keyless entry, automatic lights and wipers, two-zone climate control and sports seats with part-leather trim. An upgraded B&O premium audio system is included, too, along with 18-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights.

ST-Line models, meanwhile, get sportier front and rear bumpers, red brake callipers and a larger rear spoiler, as well as a flat-bottomed sports steering wheel, alloy pedals and a digital instrument cluster. There’s a sports suspension system, too, although that’s not available with one of the engines.

Upgrading to the ST-Line X simply gets you larger 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof and heated front seats, plus a power-adjustable driving seat and a ‘hands-free’ power tailgate. The Vignale, however, is a much bigger upgrade, featuring model-specific front and rear bumpers, a chrome grille and leather front seats. A heated steering wheel and gear knob is thrown in, too, along with a head-up display and automated parking assistance.

At launch, though, the Vignale and Zetec models will not be available to customers. Those who are first to get a new Kuga will get a ‘First Edition’ model, which is only available in combination with the Titanium, ST-Line and ST-Line X trim levels.

But there will be quite a choice of engines, including a plug-in hybrid. The cheapest unit, however, will be a 1.5-litre petrol motor with 118 bhp, while a more powerful version of the same engine will join three diesel units in the range. These will include a 1.5-litre engine and two 2-litre motors - one of which will come with mild-hybrid electrical assistance.

The plug-in hybrid, meanwhile, will combine a 2.5-litre petrol engine with electrical power, producing a combined output of 222 bhp and allowing for an all-electric range of around 35 miles. Officially, the WLTP economy and emissions test promises 201 mpg and 26 g of CO2 per kilometre, although that assumes a specific type of vehicle usage.

“The all-new Ford Kuga is our first passenger vehicle to offer plug-in hybrid technology, alongside a full line-up of other options to give our customers a comprehensive engine choice,” said Lisa Brankin, passenger vehicle director at Ford of Britain. “Matched with a contemporary design, advanced technology, driver assistance and safety features, the all-new Kuga represents the best in one package.”