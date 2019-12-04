Hundreds of electric vehicle owners can enjoy free charging while they shop as a result of a tie-up between supermarket giant Tesco, Pod Point, and Volkswagen.

New 7kW points EV charging points have already been installed at 100 Tesco stores, with more on the way. As many as 2,400 new charging points at 600 Tesco stores across the UK are planned.

The charging points provide 22.5 miles of free charging over a 50-minute period, or around the same time it tends to take to complete a weekly shop. That equates to around 1,170 miles-worth of free charging over the course of a year. What's more, the electricity provided by the charging points is completely green, having come from entirely renewable sources.

"This fantastic partnership with Tesco and Pod Point makes choosing an electric car even more attractive, allowing people to charge for free, all while going about their daily business," said Geraldine Ingham, head of marketing at Volkswagen UK. "The best bit is that this is not just for Volkswagens – the chargers are designed for any electric car owner to take advantage of. We are really pleased to help break down any remaining barriers to opting for an electric car."

The charging points that have been installed to-date were used more than 12,000 times in November alone, powering vehicles with almost 60,000 kWh of energy, that's the equivalent of driving an electric Volkswagen e-Golf more than 250,000 miles which is more than the distance to the moon.

"We’re now well on our way to achieving our ambition of installing more than 2,400 EV charging bays across 600 Tesco stores," said Jason Tarry, Tesco's UK and Ireland CEO. "Providing customers with charging points offers them a sustainable choice and giving them the opportunity to charge their car for free while they shop is another little help to make their lives easier."

The sales of all-electric vehicles have already increased by 125 percent this year according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). A recent survey by Volkswagen also revealed that 41 percent (of the 2,000 people surveyed) are considering going down the EV route for their next vehicle, with that figure rising to 61 percent among the 25-34 age group.

The same survey also revealed that 80 percent of Brits think free charging points are a good thing.

"With the rollout now under way, we are witnessing a pivotal moment for the UK’s rapidly expanding public charging network," said Erik Fairbairn, founder and CEO of Pod Point. "Providing smart, easy-to-use charge points at this scale is likely to accelerate the transition to electric cars up and down the country."

"Being able to top up while you shop at so many locations makes it more convenient to go electric than ever before."