All the essential information you need about the 2020 Formula 1 season in one place.
2020 Formula 1 testing dates
|Dates
|Venue
|19-21 February
|Barcelona
|26-28 February
|Barcelona
|TBA (3 days post-season)
|Yas Marina
2020 Formula 1 calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|15th March
|Australia
|Melbourne
|22nd March
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|5th April
|Vietnam
|Hanoi
|19th April
|China
|Shanghai
|3rd May
|Netherlands
|Zandvoort
|10th May
|Spain
|Barcelona
|24th May
|Monaco
|Monaco
|7th June
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|14th June
|Canada
|Montreal
|28th June
|France
|Paul Ricard
|5th July
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|19th July
|Great Britain
|Silverstone
|2nd August
|Hungary
|Hungaroring
|30th August
|Belgium
|Spa-Francorchamps
|6th September
|Italy
|Monza
|20th September
|Singapore
|Singapore
|27th September
|Russia
|Sochi
|11th October
|Japan
|Suzuka
|25th October
|USA
|Austin
|1st November
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|15th November
|Brazil
|Interlagos
|29th November
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
What's new
- The Vietnam Grand Prix will be hosted for the first time ever, on a Hermann Tilke-designed temporary street circuit in the nation's capital of Hanoi
- The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort will return to the calendar after a 35-year-absence
- The German Grand Prix, intermittently held at Hockenheim over the last five years, will not take place
- Pre-season testing has been reduced from eight days to six, and in-season testing has been axed
2020 Formula 1 roster:
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|Renault
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|Daniil Kvyat
|Alpha Tauri
|Honda
| Pierre Gasly
|Alpha Tauri
|Honda
|George Russell
|Williams
|Mercedes
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Mercedes
What's new
- Esteban Ocon will return to full-time Formula 1 racing with Renault, replacing Nico Hulkenberg, who drops off the grid
- Robert Kubica will vacate his seat at Williams, being replaced by Nicholas Latifi
- Alexander Albon is due to contest his first full season for Red Bull, having replaced Pierre Gasly mid-season in 2019
- Red Bull's junior outfit Scuderia Toro Rosso team will be renamed Alpha Tauri
- McLaren will contest its final season as a Renault engine customer ahead of a 2021 switch to Mercedes power
Source: Motorsport.com