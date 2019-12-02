All the essential information you need about the 2020 Formula 1 season in one place.

2020 Formula 1 testing dates

Dates Venue
19-21 February Spain Barcelona
26-28 February Spain Barcelona
TBA (3 days post-season) United Arab Emirates Yas Marina

2020 Formula 1 calendar

Date Grand Prix Venue
15th March Australia Australia Melbourne
22nd March Bahrain Bahrain Sakhir
5th April Vietnam Vietnam Hanoi
19th April China China Shanghai
3rd May Netherlands Netherlands Zandvoort
10th May Spain Spain Barcelona
24th May Monaco Monaco Monaco
7th June Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Baku
14th June Canada Canada Montreal
28th June France France Paul Ricard
5th July Austria Austria Red Bull Ring
19th July United Kingdom Great Britain Silverstone
2nd August Hungary Hungary Hungaroring
30th August Belgium Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6th September Italy Italy Monza
20th September Singapore Singapore Singapore
27th September Russian Federation Russia Sochi
11th October Japan Japan Suzuka
25th October United States USA Austin
1st November Mexico Mexico Mexico City
15th November Brazil Brazil Interlagos
29th November United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

What's new

2020 Formula 1 roster:

Driver Team Engine
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari
Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari
Thailand Alexander Albon Red Bull Honda
Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda
Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault
Esteban Ocon Renault Renault
Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari
Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari
Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault
Lando Norris McLaren Renault
Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes
Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes
Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari
Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari
Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri Honda
Pierre Gasly
 Alpha Tauri Honda
George Russell Williams Mercedes
Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes

What's new

More 2020 f1 developments:

2020 tyre selection not perfect fia FIA admits 2020 tyre choice process 'not perfect'
hamilton honda progress 2020 title Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
Source: Motorsport.com