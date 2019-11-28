Jannarelly Automotive, a small sports car manufacturer has announced that its Design-1 machine is now available to purchase in the UK.

The car is available to order both online and with the company's London-based representative, with prices starting at £86,000.

The Design-1 is inspired by classic Le Mans racers, offering an unfiltered driving experience, but with reliability and practicality. Three versions of the car are available – Roadster, Coupe, and Aero – each of which are completely customisation to each owner's desired specification.

A tubular spaceframe chassis and lightweight composite or carbon fibre bodywork make up the car, with power coming from a 3.5-litre, naturally aspirated V6 engine which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

"Since launching the Jannarelly Design-1 in 2018, we have seen unprecedented interest in both the United Arab Emirates and mainland Europe," said Anthony Jannarelly, co-founder of Jannarelly Automotive. "We are working tirelessly to expand our representation into multiple markets and since we launched the car we have known that the UK has one of the world’s most engaged and enthusiastic markets for our car."

"We are therefore delighted to have a demonstrator available in London so we can show potential customers the Design-1 and everything it has to offer."