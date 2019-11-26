Audi e-tron Concierge will make owning the brand's electric cars easier.

Audi is making EV ownership easier with a new service for buyers of its new e-tron electric vehicle range.

The e-tron Concierge Service is a new 'premium communication tool' based on WhatsApp which allows customers to ask questions and get a response from EV experts in a matter of minutes between 8am and 9pm, seven days a week. Photos, videos, and voice recordings can also be added to messages.

Discover Audi's e-tron EV range

audi e tron suv revealed Audi e-tron revealed, an electric SUV for a new era
audi e tron launch edition High-spec, high-voltage Audi e-tron Launch Edition to cost £82k
audi etron electric base spec Entry-level Audi E-Tron revealed as 'more accessible' electric SUV
audi e tron sportback debuts Audi E-Tron Sportback debuts smooth shape and sci-fi headlights

The service has already been in operation since September for those that have placed an order for an Audi e-tron. Those signed up to the service will get an email inviting them to start a chat with an expert on it.

"We fully understand that making the transition to a fully electric car can potentially give rise to new questions that may not have been considered before, and therefore an appropriately user-focused option was required," said Andrew Doyle, director of Audi UK.

Audi e-tron Sportback

"We also know that our e-tron customers are always switched on and appreciate the added convenience its many digital services such as Amazon Alexa, natural language voice control and the myAudi app already offer, which is why the e-tron Concierge is an ideal extension of that hassle-free approach to communication outside of the car."

The e-tron Concierge Service has already proved to be popular with customers, with questions regarding access to charging points, accessory and winter tyre availability already being asked. Those that aren't already signed up to the service can by emailing etronenquiries@audi.co.uk. 

Gallery: Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback
36 Photos
Audi e-tron Sportback Audi e-tron Sportback Audi e-tron Sportback Audi e-tron Sportback Audi e-tron Sportback Audi e-tron Sportback Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron
Explore

More photos

Audi e-tron Concierge
Audi e-tron Concierge
Tesla Model X drag races Audi E-Tron
Tesla Model X drag races Audi E-Tron
2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback spy photos
2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback spy photos
Audi E-Tron Sportback teasers
Audi E-Tron Sportback teasers
Audi e-tron 50 quattro (2019)
Audi e-tron 50 quattro (2019)
2020 Audi e-Tron Quattro S Spy Photos
2020 Audi e-Tron Quattro S Spy Photos