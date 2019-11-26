Audi is making EV ownership easier with a new service for buyers of its new e-tron electric vehicle range.

The e-tron Concierge Service is a new 'premium communication tool' based on WhatsApp which allows customers to ask questions and get a response from EV experts in a matter of minutes between 8am and 9pm, seven days a week. Photos, videos, and voice recordings can also be added to messages.

The service has already been in operation since September for those that have placed an order for an Audi e-tron. Those signed up to the service will get an email inviting them to start a chat with an expert on it.

"We fully understand that making the transition to a fully electric car can potentially give rise to new questions that may not have been considered before, and therefore an appropriately user-focused option was required," said Andrew Doyle, director of Audi UK.

"We also know that our e-tron customers are always switched on and appreciate the added convenience its many digital services such as Amazon Alexa, natural language voice control and the myAudi app already offer, which is why the e-tron Concierge is an ideal extension of that hassle-free approach to communication outside of the car."

The e-tron Concierge Service has already proved to be popular with customers, with questions regarding access to charging points, accessory and winter tyre availability already being asked. Those that aren't already signed up to the service can by emailing etronenquiries@audi.co.uk.