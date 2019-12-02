The RAC has launched its first ever branded child car seat, which is designed to make it easier for parents to get their children in and out of the car.

According to the motoring organisation, the Come and Go i-Rotate i-Size car seat costs £299.99 and is designed to cope with children from newborn babies to those around four years old, or more specifically, 105 centimetres tall. Designed in collaboration with British child car seat maker Cosatto, the extended rear-facing Group 0+/1 seat offers “increased protection” through its design, which the RAC says has been proven to reduce pressure on children’s heads, necks and spines in the event of a collision as a result of better force-distributing properties.

The seat, which attaches to the car’s Isofix points, is also i-Size compliant and features a five-point anti-escape system, as well as “first-class comfort” and “easy-access” rotation. That means the seat can be twisted from the side to make it easier to extract children from the car with the “least possible stretching and twisting”.

Although the seat is marketed by the RAC Shop, it will also be available from Halfords and a “host” of independent mother and baby retailers. The seat joins an RAC product range that includes car cleaning kits, dash cam systems and winter driving packs, as well as pet crates, car covers and tools.

RAC Shop spokesperson Sophie Steane said the organisation believed the seat would make life easier for parents, as well as making car journeys safer for children.

“Safety on our roads has always been an important issue for the RAC so teaming up with Cosatto to develop a pioneering car seat packed with the latest safety innovations was an easy decision,” she said. “Together, we believe we have created a car seat that both parents and children will love. It combines excellent safety features with greater ease of use as well as some really eye-catching designs.

“In addition to this, the fact the seat can be rotated at the touch of a button makes it much easier for parents to get their children in and out of the car without having to twist and bend in awkward ways. It also offers great value as it is suitable from birth to the age of four or 105 cm tall.”