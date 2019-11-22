Volvo has announced a new initiative in the UK which will see it help ex-armed services personnel gain new jobs in the automotive industry.

The programme, a partnership with Mission Motorsport offshoot Mission Automotive, will provide placement and employment opportunities for veterans as they leave the military and transition to their new civilian lives.

"Our servicemen and women have so much to offer society after they have left military service," said James Cameron, CEO, Mission Motorsport. "Working with major brands like Volvo can only serve to help our veterans lead fulfilling civilian lives."

"Volvo recognises that the ex-military are already highly trained and incredibly motivated," he added. "The company echoes the same best practice and working ethos on which we at Mission Automotive pride ourselves and I am really looking forward to reaping the rewards of this new partnership."

Mission motorsport has already supported more than 1,700 ex-military people, helping them gain full-time positions in a number of companies. With the new Volvo initiative, it is hoped that those numbers can continue to grow.

The Swedish carmaker will work closely with Mission Automotive’s relationship managers to arrange training programmes and work placements across its dealership network. Potential roles to be gained on the programme include service technician, sales consultant, product specialist, service and parts advisers, and drivers.

"Having had family serve in the Royal Navy, I understand how difficult it can be for those leaving the armed forces to translate their many and varied skills into civilian life," said Laura Loughran, Volvo UK's commercial training manager. "As a leading automotive manufacturer, Volvo has a comprehensive Human Resources support and training programme which we believe will be immensely beneficial for those seeking employment through Mission Automotive."

"In return, the company will gain by being able to recruit from such a huge pool of military talent. I’m full of pride that we will be able to help ex-armed forces personnel match skills learnt in the military with lifelong, sustainable automotive careers."