Skoda announces pricing of its first EV

Skoda has announced pricing details of its first all-electric car, a battery powered version of the Citigo supermini.

The EV, dubbed the Citigo E iV, will be priced from £20,455 with the order books opening next month ahead of deliveries beginning early next year.

The popular Citigo has been completely re-engineering for its transformation into an electric car, and now has a compact battery pack and efficient 61 kW electric motor which gives it a 170-mile range on a single charge. Despite the integration of the electric drivetrain, there's 250 litres of boot space available with the rear seats in position and 923 litres with them folded down. The 0-62 mph dash takes 12.5 seconds, while top speed is 81 mph. 

The battery can be charged to 80 percent in 4 hours 15 minutes using a 7.2kW AC wall box, or 12 hours 37 minutes using a lower-powered 3.6 kW home‑charging station. The SE L model can be charged faster using a CCS (Combined Charging System), achieving 80 percent of its charge in just 60 minutes. The car can also be recharged using a standard household plug socket if a wall box is not available.

Two trim levels will be available – SE and SE L. The SE, starting at £20,455, comes with climate control air conditioning, three spoke leather steering wheel and handbrake lever, plus Swing DAB radio and remote central locking.

The SE L, priced from £22,815, and 16-inch alloy wheels, ambient lighting, comfort pack (heated front seats and rear parking sensors), and body coloured door mirrors and handles. The SE L model also has CCS charging capability that allows for rapid charging via 40kW charging stations.

Both prices do not include the government's £3,500 grant for electric vehicles. 

The Skoda Citigo E iV can be linked to the Skoda Connect app which gives owners the ability to heck and control selected features of the car remotely, including battery status.

