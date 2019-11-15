Everyone loves a barn find, and now a rare chance to get hold you your very own – without getting your hands dirty – has come up.

The Market, an online classic car auction house is offering a rare 1954 Jaguar XK120 that has resided on a Welsh farm for the last five decades.

The car had been an ongoing restoration project and is currently in partially-built, but largely complete condition, and retains its original chassis and engine, however there are many layers of dust covering the car from its 50 years in hiding.

The car is one of just 151 right-hand-drive fixed-head coupe XK120s that were built, and one of only 57 that are thought to remain today.

It comes complete with a certificate from Jaguar Heritage which confirms the car's production date of 16th March 1954, and that the car was first finished in Birch Grey with a grey leather interiorand distributed by Byatts of Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent.

Pre-auction esitmates for the car, named after its 120 mph top speed, put the price of the car between £25,000 to £35,000. The auction will run online only and begin on 20th November, closing at 8pm on 27th November.

“When a truly rare car comes to auction which has also been tucked away and off the market for decades it creates an unmissable opportunity for collectors,” explains Tristan Judge, director, The Market.

“This car’s story makes it even more interesting and appealing to buyers. With the current owner having spent some 50 years tinkering, now the opportunity exists to take-over and finish the existing project or begin a new restoration to return this classic to its former glory.”