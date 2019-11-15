Maserati has celebrated the end of GranTurismo and GranCabrio production by opening up the Modena factory for the night.

Production of the sports cars, which are essentially coupe and convertible versions of the same vehicle, ends this month, with a tri-colour GranTurismo Zeda special edition to mark the occasion. As part of the celebrations, though, Maserati opened up the historic factory on the Viale Ciro Menotti for an exclusive overnight event.

A selection of guests were hosted by Ermanno Cozza, who has been with Maserati for more than 60 years and told the story of the brand. He regaled the guests with tales of his life with the company, dealing with champion drivers and some iconic Maserati vehicles.

Similarly, Rossella Guasco, the colours and materials manager at the company’s Centro Stile, spoke about the shapes, colours and style details of Maserati’s cars, before engineer Federico Landini took the stage. Landini, who is in charge of developing the future high-performance sports car models, told his stories about the innovations and the future of the brand, explaining his work in technological research.

After listening to these “bedtime stories”, the guests were invited to sleep in special bedrooms set up for the occasion on the assembly line. They spent the night nestling in between the bodyshells of Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio cars, as well as the special GranTurismo Zéda.

With the guests gone, though, Maserati is starting work on preparing the 80-year-old factory for the next stage in its history. The company describes the building as a “magical place”, which will eventually become home to the new super-sports car planned for 2020. As part of that, the company is putting the factory through a “major modernisation” process to get it ready for the forthcoming electric GranTurismo and GranCabrio replacements.

The event marks the end of a 12-year production run for the GranTurismo. The first coupe model was revealed in 2007, with the convertible GranCabrio following two years later. With a Pininfarina design and a V8 engine co-developed with sister firm Ferrari, the company claims to have sold 28,805 units of the coupe and 11,715 examples of the convertible since they hit the market.

But the replacement models are slated to go into production next year, along with an all-new range of Maseratis. The Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte have refreshes coming in 2020, while a new crossover, a convertible version of the performance model, and the next-gen GranTurismo are coming in 2021. For 2022, there's the revived GranCabrio and the next-gen Quattroporte. A new generation of the Levante arrives in 2023.