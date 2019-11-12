The sustainability plan, which was revealed to team bosses in a meeting at the Mexican GP, has been designed to ensure that F1 is seen to lead the way in automotive carbon reduction, while stressing the efficiency of the current hybrid engines.

As well as on-track activities, the plan covers grand prix weekends, the movement of cars and equipment, travel for personnel, and factory operations.

A move to synthetic fuels has already been revealed, with a 20% content earmarked for 2021, which will increase in subsequent years.

A statement noted: “The plan comes after 12 months of intense work with the FIA, sustainability experts, F1 teams, promoters, and partners, resulting in an ambitious, yet achievable delivery plan. Carbon reduction projects will begin immediately to start the journey of becoming a more sustainable sport.

Read also:

“In addition to the plans to eliminate the carbon footprint of the F1 car and the on-track activities, our initiatives will include action to ensure we move to ultra-efficient logistics and travel and 100% renewably powered offices, facilities and factories.

“By 2025 we will also ensure all of our events are sustainable. This will mean the use of sustainable materials at all events with single-use plastics being eliminated and all waste reused, recycled or composted.

“Delivering the plan will involve F1 working with the FIA and all of its partners, promoters, sponsors and the teams and building on the work that many of them are already delivering on the sustainability issue.”

F1 has calculated that in 2019 the sport’s carbon footprint equated to 256,551 tonnes of CO2, split into the following categories:

Logistics: 45.0%

“All road, air or sea logistics across the sport including the movement of teams equipment, F1 equipment, Paddock Club equipment and race tyres.”

Business travel: 27.7%

“All individuals air and ground transportation, as well as hotels impact for all F1 Teams employees and employees of major event partners.”

Facilities and factories: 19.3%

“All F1 owned or operated offices or facilities, as well as all teams owned and operated offices, factories or facilities.”

Event operations: 7.3%

“All event impacts including broadcasting, support races, Paddock Club operations, circuit energy use, generator use and teams at circuit impacts (excluding Power Unit emissions).”

Power unit emissions: 0.7%

F1's two-stage plan for a carbon neutral footprint

By 2025:

- Sustainable materials with all waste re-used, recycled or composted

- Incentives and tools to offer every fan a greener way to reach the race

- Circuits and facilities that are better for fan wellbeing and nature

- Opportunities for local people and causes to get in on the action

By 2030:

- Net zero carbon powered race cars

- Ultra efficient & low/zero carbon logistics & travel

- 100% renewably powered offices, facilities and factories

- Credible offsets and breakthrough C02 sequestration programs