The Ferrari Enzo (or Enzo Ferrari to give the car its proper name) is a modern masterpiece. It was the brand's halo car for a generation, following on from the iconic 288 GTO, F40 and F50, and is still very much a potent machine more than 15 years after it first arrived.

Inspired by the Prancing Horse's dominant Formula 1 cars of the early 2000s, Michael Schumacher played a part in the car's development. Now one early example driven by the legendary seven-time champion has come up for sale. While the German never owned this particular example, he did drive it at the Nurburgring in August 2002 prior to its delivery.

The car is the second one to roll of the production line, and was delivered new to a customer in Germany before it crossed the Channel to the UK in 2014. Here it joined its predecessors in a private collection before the four cars were recently split up. Now high-end car dealer Tom Hartley Jnr. is offering the Enzo for sale for £2.25 million – pocket change, we know – the price being present on an Auto Trader listing of the car.

Being an early car, it has some unique quirks not present on other cars, such as a visible carbon fibre weave through the car's thin layer of Rosso Corsa paint.

This particular car also comes complete with a red leather interior, the original handbooks (including the important service/warranty supplement), pouch, spare key, Ferrari torch, car cover, and OEM battery charger. What's more, the car only has 4,010 miles on the clock.

The Enzo is a special car, but one that has been driven by Schumacher is even more impressive, but if that doesn't take your fancy, Tom Hartley Jnr. has some more jaw-dropping metal available. The company is selling two more cars from Ferrari's limited series – a 1985 288 GTO and a 1991 F40 – as well as an all original 1973 GTB/4 Daytona and an ultra-rare 2006 Superamerica.

Most intriguing though, even more so than the Enzo, is a 1955 500 Mondial Scaglietti racer that it also has listed (pictured above).

The car, which completed in races such as the Mille Miglia, is one of only 11 made and is completely original, having only had a sympathetic refurbishment by Ferrari experts. The brand's Classiche department has even given the car its seal of approval.