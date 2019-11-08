Officially, 164 drivers have made just one grand prix start – a statistic slightly skewed by the anomalous Indianapolis 500s on the 1950s 'Formula 1' calendars.
We've selected eight of the most intriguing tales for this video rundown.
Jake Boxall-Legge explains the stories behind the man whose F1 career lasted just 800 metres, the one-hit wonder who ended up leading on his debut, the non-qualifier who talked his way onto the starting grid, the one-off who took out the race leader and more. Some very well-known names who had much greater success elsewhere in motorsport feature in our eight.
Sadly, it's a story that has a truly tragic ending...
Source: Motorsport.com