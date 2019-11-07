DPD takes delivery of eCargo bikes

Courier service DPD has taken delivery of a fleet of 10 EAV P1 electric-assisted cargo bikes as part of its aim to be the most environmentally responsible delivery company in the UK.

Half of the bio-mechanical machine have been deployed across the UK, while the other five have been sent to DPD sites in Ireland, Spain, Germany, Portugal and France to help support British manufacturing and exporting abroad.

The pedal-powered machine operates under the current regulations for eBikes, but is capable of carrying up to 120 kg of cargo at an electrically-assisted speed ranging from around 4 mph to over 15 mph, with the amount of electrical assistance on offer being fully adjustable to the rider. Electric range is approximately 60 miles – equating to around 100 drop offs, and it can be recharged using a normal 13amp, 240v plug socket.

It is built using composite materials on a unique 'Cloudframe' chassis, which is fully modular and allows the vehicle to be adaptable for a number of different applications.

Right now DPD's acquisition of 10 eCargo bikes marks the beginning of a testing phase, but it will develop into a full roll out across Europe.

"The P1 is an absolutely amazing vehicle and we are immensely proud to be technical partners alongside EAV on this unique project," said DPD CEO Dwain McDonald. "This is an entirely new type of vehicle and is designed specifically to meet the current challenges for delivery firms in the urban environment."

"The early trials show that the P1 is performing really well and clearly has potential to be more efficient for us than traditional vans in certain locations. It is highly manoeuvrable, can carry a good day’s worth of parcels and can often get closer to delivery addresses than the vans," he added. "We know that the environment and climate change matter more than ever to our clients and the feedback we get when we share our EV vision with them is really positive."