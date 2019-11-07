Nissan has updated two of its key van models ahead of the 2020 model year, bestowing the NV300 and NV400 with a raft of improvements.

Both vehicles, which compete with Ford’s Transit Custom and Transit respectively, get fresh engines that comply with the latest emissions regulations, as well as interior improvements. New technology also features prominently, both in terms of infotainment and safety.

For the NV300, the 2020 updates incorporate upgraded seat fabrics and a new dashboard with satin chrome finishes. There’s a new-generation DAB audio system, too, while the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity systems are both included in the range.

Models equipped with the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, meanwhile, will find a new-look interface. The update is designed to make the system more intuitive, replicating a smartphone layout and offering access to media and navigation systems.

The biggest change, though, is the new 2-litre diesel engine, which adds an extra two power outputs to the range. Sitting above the 1.6-litre, 94 bhp unit and the 2-litre, 118 bhp engine is a new 143 bhp motor and a range-topping 168 bhp engine. Both are available with a new dual-clutch automatic gearbox, although manual transmissions come as standard.

“Introducing the brand new dual-clutch transmission to Nissan’s mid-sized van, NV300, allows for smoother acceleration and dramatically improved fuel efficiency,” said Paolo D’Ettore, light commercial vehicles (LCV) director for Nissan Europe. “This development has allowed Nissan to significantly enhance the overall driver comfort and engine performance.”

Prices for the updated NV300 will start at £21,655.

For the NV400, Nissan has also made merry with the interior tweaks. There’s a new dashboard and steering wheel design intended to make the vehicle more comfortable, as well as improved storage in the door panels and a pull-out tray. The NV400 also gets the same seven-inch touchscreen found on NV300 models.

The engines, though, are somewhat different. The vehicle gets a range of 2.3-litre diesel engines. Three of these meet the new Euro 6d-Temp emissions rules, but you can still get two 2.3-litre Euro 6 engines with 143 and 163 bhp. The newcomers, meanwhile, provide 133 bhp, 148 bhp and 178 bhp.

New safety systems are included, too, with blind-spot warning to monitor the blind spots over the driver’s shoulders and lane departure alert. Automatic wipers, parking sensors and automatic lights are also available, while the loading area gets extra locks on the rear and side doors. The NV400 range will start at £24,390.

“We understand that keeping down total cost of ownership without sacrificing essentials like comfort, safety and technology is vital for commercial drivers who make a living from driving but who also spend a great deal of time on the road,” continued D’Ettore. “That’s why we continue to improve our entire range of LCVs as part of our ‘Your Future Guaranteed’ promise. This includes the newly upgraded NV300 and NV400, which are now more cost-effective, comfortable and connected than ever.”