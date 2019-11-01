Buy a million pound Porsche 911 RSR for a tenth the price

Classic cars can be a great investment these days. Well, if you have enough money to get started that is, because some legendary cars now go for truly eye-watering sums.

Thankfully there is a growing trend for 'recreations', new cars that are faithful recreations of machines from days gone by.

The Market, a company described as a 'classic car auction disruptor', is showcasing a newly-built Porsche 911 RSR at the upcoming Classic Car Show at the NEC in Birmingham.

The car, a recreation of a car ran at the 1975 24 Hours of Le Mans, began life as a 1977 US-market car, and has been stripped down to a bare shell and put back together using the finest components. Inside there's a genuine Porsche Momo steering wheel fitted to a quick-release hub, a black Alcantara covered dashboard, fully welded roll cage, TRS harness and Cobra Evolution S high-back racing bucket seat, while the exterior is finished in the iconic green Valliant livery used on the 1975 Le Mans 24-Hour Porsche 911 Carrera RSR and the 1976 European GT Championship 934 RSR.

Under the skin is a 3.6-litre twin-spark ‘964’ engine churning out somewhere between 250-260bhp. There's also RSR-spec coilover suspension, 930 Turbo brakes (as per the RSR), Type 915 gearbox fitted with a Quaife limited-slip differential, and a bespoke exhaust system.

"With original 911 & 934 RSRs reaching seven figure prices today, this exacting recreation is the closest that many can get to a car which evokes the spirit of one of the most desirable Porsches ever built," said Tristan Judge, director, The Market. "The Classic Motor Show is one of the biggest events of the year for us and we’re excited to be back this year, especially so with this incredible RSR Recreation on our stand for show visitors to see up-close and admire."

Following the car's maiden public appearance at the NEC on 8-10 November, the car will be available to buy on The Market's online platform with an estimated price of £55,000-£85,000.