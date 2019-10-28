The latest version of Volkswagen's venerable Transporter is now available to order.

The T6.1 version of the Transporter brings a refreshed look, as well as plenty of tech features to bring it bang up-to-date.

Two trim-levels –Startline and Highline – are available for the T6.1 panel van and kombi models, with a Sportline version joining later on. The Startline model will be available in T26 (short-wheelbase only), T28, T30 and T32 guises, in short or long wheelbase and with a range of 2.0-litre TDI engines. Highline models are offered with a 2.0-litre 196 bhp TDI engine with a seven-speed DSG gearbox as standard. 4MOTION four-wheel drive is available in combination with certain engine choices as well.

All models come with a new electro-mechanical power steering system which not only improvies on-road performance, but also enables the fitment of a number of standard and optional safety and assistance features. These features include driving steering recommendation and crosswind assist (on top of the previous model’s automatic post-collision braking system, front assist with city emergency braking, driver alert and trailer stabilisation), as well as the options of park assist, lane assist, side protection, trailer assist, rear traffic alert and traffic sign recognition – all as standard.

Inside the Transporter 6.1 comes with an all-new infotainment system which features Composition Colour, Discover Media with sat nav and Discover Pro. App Connect also now comes as standard which enables mirroring of mobile phones and access to certain apps while on the move. Wireless App-Connect is also available as an option for the very first time.

All models come with an integrated SIM card (eSIM), enables many other online-based functions and services via We Connect – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ 'connectivity solution'. These options include eCall, breakdown call, vehicle health report, and driving data plus parking position.

The We Connect Plus is an optional feature which adds an online anti-theft alarm and speed alerts, ‘Beep and Flash’, Lock and Unlock, online route planning, info on filling stations and car parks, online voice control (via the ‘Hey Volkswagen’ control), web radio, and media streaming.

Available as an option for the first time on passenger carrying models ( or as standard on the Caravelle Executive model) is the digital cockpit. This is a fully digital representation of the instrument cluster, with 10.25-inch full-colour digital display and numerous personalisation options.

Prices start as £21,635 (excl VAT) for the entry-level T26 Startline in short-wheelbase trim with an 89 bhp engine, rising to £36,915 for the T32 Highline long-wheelbase with the powerplant, DSG gearbox and 4MOTION four-wheel drive.

Pre-orders have already started, with the first customer deliveries expected in March. More pricing and spec details are also expected to be released next month.