Order books for the all-electric version of Seat's Mii city car opened this week, with prices starting at £19,300.

The car will be the first all-electric offering from the Spanish brand as the wider Volkswagen group begins phasing in electrified models across each of its brands.

Also available on finance deals from £199 a month with a £4,399 deposit, the first 300 people to place an order for a Mii Electric before the end of the year will receive a wall box charger fitted at their home, a 3-pin home charging cable, 3 years’ servicing and roadside assistance, all free of charge.

"The arrival of Mii Electric marks the start of a comprehensive programme to electrify the SEAT range, which will see further electrified models arriving in 2020," said Richard Harrison, managing director of Seat UK. "Mii Electric is the ideal first step into full electric motoring, and we’ve made it even easier for the first 300 customers, by including a free home charger, free servicing and free metallic paint, with a very attractive monthly PCP payment (of £199 per month). But you’ll have to be quick as we expect customer demand to outstrip available production."

The Mii Electric is powered by a 61kW, single motor drivetrain, mated to a single-speed transmission. The 36.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides up to 161 miles on a single charge. Using rapid charging get it up to 80 percent capacity in an hour, while using a AC 7.2 kW home charger takes four hours to reach the same percentage.

Standard kit includes metallic paint, sports seats, dark tinted windows, Lane Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, rear parking sensors and fast DC charging capabilities, as well as many other high-tech offerings.

Also included is 16-inch Cosmo Grey matte alloy wheels, heated and electrically-adjustable door mirrors, dark-tinted rear windows, LED daytime running lights, heated front and rear windows, chrome detailing to door handles and dash inserts, heated front sports seats with cloth upholstery and integrated headrests, height-adjustable driver's seat, leather steering wheel, gear knob and handbrake lever, new IML dashboard with chrome effect, and split folding rear seats (60/40).

There will be a choice of five metallic colours – Deep Black, Candy White, Tornado Red, Chester Blue and Tungsten Silver – at no extra cost.

Production of the Mii Electric will begin later this year in Bratislava, Slovakia, with UK deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2020.