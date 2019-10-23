Volkswagen is offering prospective Touareg buyers a 48-hour test drive of the range-topping SUV.

The 48-hour test drive offer is currently already available on the e-Golf electric hatchback, which is soon to be replaced, but VW has extended that to its largest vehicle. The Touareg was launched only last year, and its maker says the longer test drives will allow would-be customers the chance to put the car through “the trials and tribulations of their daily lives”.

Volkswagen also says the 48-hour test drive programme allows customers to get to grips with the “technology-focused” variants in its range far more than traditional test drives. The longer drives see customers collect the car from a dealer, before returning it after two days.

The Touareg, which sits above the T-Cross, T-Roc, Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace in VW’s SUV range, offering more luxury and interior space. As standard, the car comes in SEL guise, which offers 19-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery and heated front seats. Parking sensors and satellite navigation are standard, too, along with adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe distance to the vehicle in front.

Under the bonnet, there’s a 228 bhp 3-litre V6 diesel engine included in the £49,135 price tag, although this can be upgraded to 282 bhp. Alternatively, customers can opt for petrol power in the shape of the 3-litre turbocharged V6, which pumps out 335 bhp.

There’s a choice of more luxurious trim levels, too, with customers offered the R-Line and R-Line Tech versions. The cheaper of the two is the R-Line, which comes in at £52,635 and provides larger 20-inch alloy wheels, sportier looks and a rear-view camera. Four-zone climate control is included, too, as is an electrically operated tailgate.

Finally, the R-Line Tech crowns the range, offering the Innovision digital cockpit set-up and keyless entry, on top of all the R-Line’s equipment. That car starts at £55,735.

“The Touareg is a car that can rise to any challenge – it’s comfortable, capacious, capable, and quick,” said Brian Luckie, Touareg product manager at Volkswagen UK.. A 48-hour test drive allows customers to find all of this out for themselves, and to get to know all of the luxuries and technology that the Touareg has to offer.

“By giving customers the opportunity to live with a Touareg for two whole days, we’re hoping they will get to bond with our flagship car. We’re confident that once the 48 hours are over and the car is returned, customers will be convinced by its skillset.”