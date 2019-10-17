Hide press release Show press release

ASTON MARTIN DBX ACCESSORIES SET TO DELIVER LIFE OF LUXURY

DBX set to offer broad range of accessories in 11 individual packages

Range of accessories ensure that DBX can be tailored to specific lifestyle needs, such as golf, skiing, cycling, field and adventure sports.

Practical load space size and shape ensures DBX can carry luggage, equipment or pets with ease

Thursday 17 October, Gaydon: DBX may be a luxury SUV with sports car performance, but today, Aston Martin has announced a range of accessories that will transform DBX into a car that will not only enrich the lives of its owners on the road, but in every other aspect of their everyday lives.

Set to be available at launch, 11 optional accessory packs will help tailor DBX to a broad range of pursuits and hobbies. If skiing is a passion then the Snow Pack provides a ski bag, roof-mounted ski rack and snow chains. This pack goes above and beyond the winter necessaries. Reflecting the indulgence that you would expect from an Aston Martin, the Snow Pack also includes a boot warmer. In the same way that DBX’s heated seats – offered as standard – are a cosy delight when climbing into the car on a cold morning, the boot warmer makes the first ski run of the day that little bit more pleasurable.

Available for grand tours or long weekends away, the Touring Pack comprises a four-piece luggage set, cabin saddle bags, lockable stowage under the front passenger seat and an emergency first aid kit. An even more extensive six-piece luggage set is also an option, with two large suitcases, two small suitcases and two holdalls, each one stitched and trimmed in the elegance of Aston Martin.

A Pet Pack includes a partition to give animals their own space in the boot of the car, keeping them from roaming inquisitively about the cabin. There is a bumper protector to keep the paintwork pristine when scrabbling paws are clambering in and out of the vehicle and in to the luxurious 632-litre boot space. If muddy puddles have been an integral feature of a day’s activities, then the portable washer is an ideal solution for keeping the countryside on the outside of the car.

If you simply wish DBX to provide a little extra cosseting on the school run or on the way to the office, then the Essentials Pack bundles together useful accessories like a centre console organiser, a rear seat entertainment holder and a heated cup. If the school run is likely to be particularly rowdy, then the Essentials Pack could be paired with the Interior Protection Pack, which provides seat covers, a rear bumper protector and all-weather mats throughout the car.

Of course, DBX is set to be equally adept at adapting to more social situations. The Event Pack will provide a modular picnic hamper, picnic blanket and event seating to cater for every occasion from Royal Ascot or Goodwood, to an impromptu al fresco lunch. Aston Martin is a British brand and naturally understands that the weather doesn’t always align with the best laid plans. As such, the Event Pack also includes extra umbrella storage.

The options available within each of these carefully selected packages, encompass everything from exquisite details such as illuminated tread plates, polished carbon fibre tail pipe finishers and valve caps with Aston Martin wings, to larger options for carrying bicycles or surf boards on the roof. Suffice to say, Aston Martin has worked with its trusted brand partners to ensure that it is offering the best solutions to customers, whatever the usage, journey or destination.

While many options remain bundled together, Aston Martin will offer a variety of individual accessories too, including three special-edition Maxi-Cosi child and baby seats. All are recommended for use with Aston Martin’s official 3wayFix ISOFIX base, trimmed in leather and are available for use with babies (45-75cm), toddlers (67-105cm) and children (15-36kg).

Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO Dr. Andy Palmer said ‘From the outset it was envisaged that DBX would become an integral part of customers’ everyday lives. With the lifestyle packs I think we have been able to ensure that DBX is a vehicle that not only enables but also enhances experiences.’

Pricing for each of these specific optional accessory packs will be made available upon the launch of DBX.

DBX ACCESSORY PACKS