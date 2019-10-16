The Hyundai Veloster Grappler Concept is a completely overhauled version of the hatchback that makes it off-road ready. The wild-looking machine makes its debut at this year's SEMA Show. Unfortunately, there's only a single photo of the custom model at this time.

This Veloster rides on a lifted suspension to boost the ground clearance. In front, there's a custom brush guard with LED lamps attached to it. The bonnet is now a carbon fibre piece. The rig rides on knobby all-terrain tyres that wrap around Method Racing wheels. A Thule roof basket can carry gear and has even more lights on the front, but a Goal Zero removable solar panel also fits inside to provide extra power when on an adventure.

The Grappler Concept has a roll cage on the inside, and a full-sized spare wheel mounts to it. Occupants sit in Recaro seats with houndstooth pattern upholstery. A custom switch pattern allows for control of all the extra exterior lights. The Goal Zero portable power station provides electricity. The interior space also stores a first aid kit, roadside assistance kit, and dome tent.

The only powertrain change that Hyundai mentions is a Borla cat-back exhaust. At this time, the company doesn't mention what engine or transmission the Grappler uses. The existing Veloster N in the United States packs a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder that produces as much as 275 bhp and 260 pound-feet of torque.

When the Grappler Concept gets a full unveiling, Hyundai needs to release a video showing it driving off-road. A rock-crawling Veloster is such a weird idea that seeing the machine at work would be quite a sight.