BMW has been selling a compact saloon smaller than the 3 Series for a few years, but the 1 Series Saloon is only offered in China and Mexico, therefore it’s far from being a global model. To fully go up against the Mercedes CLA around the world, the Bavarians upped their game this week with the unveiling of the 2 Series Gran Coupe. It rides on an evolution of the front-wheel-drive UKL platform underpinning its lesser cousin, and brings a more exciting exterior with more technology inside. These official videos allow us to discover every little detail of the baby four-door coupe.

The promotional films focus on the range-topping M235i xDrive we’re all familiar with already and also on the 220d equipped with a turbodiesel 2.0-litre engine. The latter offers 187 bhp and 295 pound-feet of torque channelled to the front wheels through an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. The hardware enables the diesel-fuelled 2 Series Gran Coupe to complete the 0-62 mph task in 7.5 seconds before topping out at 146 mph.

In the UK the base model is the 218i model with a smaller three-cylinder mill. The 1.5-litre engine produces 138 bhp and 162 lb-ft, which helps BMW’s smallest Gran Coupe in its entry-level flavour do the 0 to 62 mph sprint in 8.7 seconds and max out at 134 mph. The three-cylinder engine can be had with either a six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed, dual-clutch Steptronic.

Essentially a saloon version of the current-generation 1 Series hatchback, the latest entry into BMW’s ever-growing lineup will celebrate its first public appearance next month at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. The market launch for the UK is scheduled for March 2020 with prices starting at £25,815.