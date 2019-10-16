Good thing the roofless ride is inside because it's raining outside.

When not cooking meals or screaming at people on TV, Gordon Ramsey is apparently a Ferrari fan. This video offers a look at all of the details of his Monza SP2. Ramsay doesn't appear in the video but plenty of other supercars do.

Ramsay opts for an elegant paint scheme of a black body with a horizontal red stripe across the bonnet and a matching shade for the driver's nacelle. With no roof, the red leather seats contribute to the classy look. The wheels have a gunmetal finish and five, propeller-shaped spokes.

The Ferrari Monza SP2 and its single-seat sibling the SP1 share their underpinnings with the 812 Superfast but with radically different styling that takes inspiration from Ferrari's 1960s race cars. Power comes from a 6.5-litre V12 making 809 bhp. The automaker reports the models hit 62 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds and a top speed in excess of 186 mph. 

Without a roof or even a full windscreen, the Monza SP2 isn't an ideal vehicle to drive during rainy weather, and it's sprinkling in this video. Maybe, Ramsay can get a passenger to hold an umbrella for the drive home. Ferrari fits the roadster with a Virtual Wind Shield that diverts airflow away from occupants when on the road, but this tech probably doesn't prevent getting wet during a drizzle.

Ferrari is only making a total of 499 units of the SP1 and SP2, putting Ramsay in an exclusive group of owners. At a price of around £2 million, the chef made a hefty investment to put the rare machine in his garage. It earned a spot next to his LaFerrari and 812 Superfast.

