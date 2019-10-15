Hide press release Show press release

The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Two petrol versions, including range-topping M235i, plus 2.0-litre diesel in engine line-up.

Cutting-edge chassis technology optimises handling and driving enjoyment.

World premiere at Los Angeles Auto Show in November; market launch in early 2020.

Available to order from 16 October, with customer deliveries from March 2020.

OTR pricing starts from £25,815.

BMW is adding to its successful coupe line-up with the new, sleek 2 Series Gran Coupe. The car will celebrate its world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2019, completing both BMW the 2 Series line-up and the company’s four-door coupe range.



The success story of four-door BMW coupes began in 2012 with the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe, followed two years later by the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. The new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has been available since September 2019 and first customer deliveries of the 2 Series Gran Coupe are scheduled for early 2020.



The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe features the latest front-wheel-drive and AWD architecture also seen in the BMW 1 Series, along with an array of other technological developments. Equipped with cutting-edge chassis technology and innovative systems, the four-door model sets the benchmark in terms of driving dynamics and agility within the segment.



The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a standalone model with exclusive exterior design details including eye-catching contoured kidney grille bars, a mesh grille for the flagship BMW M235i xDrive M Performance model and, most strikingly, the all-new design of the rear lights, which extend well towards the centre of the rear.



Classical coupe silhouette with frameless side doors

The standout characteristic of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is its silhouette which, like the frameless side windows for the four doors, is lifted from the classical coupe blueprint. The 2 Series Gran Coupe is 4,526mm long and 1,800mm wide, but stands just 1,420mm tall. Despite its low-slung appearance, passengers are well catered for thanks to the 2,670mm wheelbase and there are various ways to expand the 430-litre load compartment.



The slightly angled headlights draw attention to the familiar BMW kidney grille. As on BMW coupes from higher up the range, the one-piece kidney grille adopts a sleek design which extends almost the full width between the headlights. The kidney bars are contoured with an eye‑catching vertical indentation, providing a three-dimensional effect on M Sport models with Aluminium satinated finish.



In contrast, an exclusive visual identifier of the line-up’s sporting flagship – the BMW M235i xDrive M Performance – is its striking grille design featuring pronounced three-dimensional mesh with a Cerium grey finish in place of the classical bars. The outer air intakes are also larger on the M235i xDrive and once again feature the Cerium grey finish.



The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is equipped as standard with full-LED headlights that can also be specified as an option in adaptive form. The rear lights also feature full-LED as standard. Also at the rear of the car are the 90mm dual chrome exhaust tailpipes (single on the 218i models), while the BMW M235i xDrive features free-form design tailpipe trims.



Engines

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be available from launch with a choice of three engines – one diesel and two petrol.



A revised 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine will power the entry level BMW 218i, where technological advances have reduced CO2 emissions by 29g/km over the previous engine, while boosting maximum power output by 4hp to 140hp. Now 5kg lighter, it generates peak torque of 220Nm, with an overboost function which briefly generates an extra 10Nm in fourth gear or higher. The BMW 218i accelerates from zero to 62mph in 8.7 seconds and can reach a top speed of 134mph. It will return 49.6-56.5mpg with CO2 emissions of 131-114g/km*.



The 2.0-litre unit under the bonnet of the M235i xDrive is the BMW Group’s most powerful four-cylinder engine, delivering a maximum output of 306hp with the help of BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. Peak torque is 450Nm, which helps it to achieve the benchmark zero to 62mph sprint in 4.9 seconds, while top speed is limited to 155mph. The M235i returns 39.8-42.2mpg with CO2 emissions of 162-153g/km*.



The diesel offering comes in the form of the 2.0-litre four-cylinder BMW 220d, which generates a maximum power output of 190hp with a peak torque of 400Nm. The sprint from zero to 62mph takes just 7.5 seconds on the way to a top speed of 146mph. The BMW 220d returns 62.8-67.3mpg and emits 119-110g/km* of CO2.



Improvements have been made to the shift comfort and acoustic properties of the eight-speed Steptronic sport transmission fitted in the BMW 220d and in the BMW M235i xDrive. Swift automatic gear changes ensure the car is driving in the highest possible gear, even when travelling at low speeds. The driver can also change gear manually using the shift paddles on the steering wheel.





Model Maximum Power (hp) Peak Torque (Nm) Acceleration (0-62mp) Top speed (mph) Fuel economy (mpg)* CO2 emissions (g/km)* Priced from (OTR) 218i 140 220 8.7 134 49.6- 56.5 131-114 £25,815 (£27,165) M235i xDrive 306 450 4.9 155 (limited) 39.8-42.2 162-153 £37,255 220d 190 400 7.5 146 62.8-67.3 119- 110 £31,355

*Provisional data



Up to 19-inch light-alloy wheels and large panoramic roof

The entry level Sport model will be fitted with 17-inch light-alloy wheels while the M-Sport and BMW M235i xDrive M Performance models will run on polished 18-inch light-alloy wheels. The 19-inch rims will be available as an option for both the M Sport and M235i models.



A large panoramic roof with a glass area of 0.7 square metres is also optional. The opening in the headliner has an electrically operated roller blind to provide shading, while a net wind deflector and a comfort position for the glass roof panel keeps wind noise to a minimum when the roof is open.



Generous rear knee room and a large load compartment

Thanks to the car’s front-wheel-drive architecture with transverse-mounted engines and a lower centre tunnel, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe offers generous levels of cabin space. Rear passengers get 33mm of extra knee room over the BMW 2 Series Coupe, while the seating position is 12mm higher with 14mm more headroom when the optional panoramic roof is specified. The 430-litre boot (40 litres more than the two-door coupe) can be expanded further by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest, while the rear bench can be released fully from the load compartment.



The interior offers an array of ambient lighting which highlights the car’s quality, including trim strips on the instrument panel and door panels that retain their normal appearance in daylight, but function as decorative lighting elements in the dark. On M Sport and M235i models with Extended Lighting as standard, there are six lighting colours to choose from and the brightness can be adjusted. The lighting is activated when the vehicle is unlocked and the desired colour and selected brightness level are stored in the personalised key.



Three variants: Sport, M Sport and M Performance

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in three variants: Sport, M Sport and the M Performance M235i xDrive. The Sport model features sport seats, upholstered in Nivala Cloth/ Sensatec with orange or silver contrast stitching, while the M Sport gets sports seats in Dakota leather. The M235i adds the M Seats with integrated headrests upholstered in cloth Alcantara. A sports steering wheel with decorative aluminium-look insert is standard on Sport models, the M Sport and the M235i xDrive models come equipped with an M Sport leather steering wheel.



Extensive equipment levels

The Sport model comes with plenty of standard features including 17-inch alloy wheels, front & rear Park Distance Control, two-zone automatic air-con, BMW Connected Package Plus, BMW Live Cockpit Plus and Active Guard Plus with Lane Departure Warning. The M Sport version adds 18-inch alloys, M Sport Suspension, M Aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport steering, electric folding mirrors, Digital Cockpit Professional, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and BMW Connected Package Professional. Customers who opt for the M235i xDrive get exclusive Cerium grey 18-inch alloys, M235i M Sport suspension, rear spoiler, M Performance exhaust system, Limited Slip Differential on the front axle and eight-speed sport automatic transmission featuring launch control.



Transfer of technology from the BMW i3s

As part of its drive to continually improve handling, BMW has included near‑actuator wheel slip limitation (ARB) technology from the BMW i3s as standard in the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. This technology works in close tandem with the Dynamic Stability Control system to significantly reduce power understeer. ARB is assisted in its task by the yaw moment distribution system known as BMW Performance Control. This feature increases handling agility by intelligently applying the brakes at the wheels on the inside of the bend, before the slip threshold has been reached. This suppresses any initial understeer and gives the car neutral steering behaviour. Drivers can deactivate the DSC system if they wish to take over full control of the car’s sporty handling abilities.



Alternatively, there is the option of the DSC system’s traction-optimising Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) setting. This enables the car to pull away more effectively on slippery or loose surfaces and it paves the way for a sportier driving style.



Intelligent all-wheel drive in the BMW M235i xDrive

ARB technology and BMW Performance Control also feature on the BMW M235i xDrive, which is equipped with BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive as standard. It can split drive 50:50 if necessary and is designed to ensure predictable handling in all driving situations. This applies even if the Driving Experience Control switch is set to Sport mode, DTC is selected or DSC is deactivated.



As well as the all-wheel-drive system, standard specification for the BMW M235i xDrive includes a newly developed mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential, which gives the car an even sharper dynamic edge. The differential is integrated into the standard-fit eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. The Launch Control function puts peak torque of 450Nm on tap in first and second gear.



The body of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe makes intelligent use of aluminium – for the bonnet and tailgate, for instance – and high-strength steels. This material mix keeps weight down and increases body rigidity. The positive dynamic impact of the torsionally rigid body is even more pronounced on the range-topping BMW M235i xDrive, combining with the standard sports suspension, M Sport brakes and M Sport steering to produce a further noticeable increase in the car’s agility and stopping power. Unique to the M235i is the optionally available Adaptive suspension including VDC (Variable Damper Control), which offers two different damper response settings. The Driving Experience Control switch can be used to select either Comfort – for better ride comfort in poor road conditions – or Sport, to major on dynamism. The M Sport brakes are also optionally available as part of the M Sport Plus pack for M Sport Models.



Driver Assistance systems

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe benefits from an array of innovative driver assistance systems known from BMW models higher up the range. Standard equipment includes collision and pedestrian warning with city braking function. Lane Departure Warning with active lane return is also standard, as is Cruise Control with braking function.



The optional Driving Assistant additionally comprises the Lane Change Warning system, which prompts the driver to guide the car back into the correct lane at speeds from 12-155mph by means of a visual warning and, if necessary, a steering input. The Driving Assistant’s other functions include the route-ahead assistant, rear collision warning and crossing traffic warning, which reduces the risk of a collision when reversing into roads obstructed from the driver’s view, and Active Cruise Control system with Stop & Go function.



The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe offers standard-fit Park Distance Control (PDC) with sensors at both the front and rear while a rear-view camera is fitted with the Park Assistant option. The optional Parking Assistant goes further still by offering automatic assisted parking in spaces that are either parallel or perpendicular to the road. This system takes care of steering the car, accelerating and braking.



The innovative reversing assistant, already familiar from other recent BMW models the helps the driver to exit parking spots or manoeuvre when space is limited. This optional feature offers automated reversing in confined spaces or situations where the driver does not have a clear view, such as multi-storey car parks or entrances to courtyards. To do this, it stores the steering movements for the section the car has just driven forward at no more than 22mph. The system is then able to reverse the vehicle for distances of up to 50 metres by steering it along the same line it took when moving forward. The driver simply operates the accelerator and brake pedals and monitors the vehicle’s surroundings.



The BMW Operating System 7.0 display and control concept

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe allows drivers to use a variety of operating methods, depending on the situation and personal preferences. In addition to the usual buttons on the centre console and steering wheel. The BMW Live Cockpit Plus is standard on Sport models and includes features such as a Touch Controller, navigation system, two USB ports for data transfer and a WiFi interface. The 8.8-inch control display features a touchscreen, whilst the instrument cluster has a 5.1-inch colour display.



As part of BMW Live Cockpit Plus the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe includes a host of connected services as standard, including Emergency Call, Teleservices, Over-the-air and USB map updates, BMW App connectivity and Intelligent Voice assistant. In addition to this the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe offers the BMW Connected Package Plus as standard. This features elements drivers are already accustomed to, such as Remote Services, Real Time Traffic Information, and adds Concierge Services and Apple CarPlay Preparation.



Apple CarPlay Preparation will be standard on all new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe models. This service will be included for one year from build, and then renewable via the BMW ConnectedDrive portal thereafter, with one year, three year or lifetime subscriptions available.



The BMW Live Cockpit Professional is standard on M Sport and M235i models. This includes a fully digital, customisable instrument display behind the steering wheel with a screen size of 10.25 inches, coupled with a 10.25-inch Central Information Display.



BMW Live Cockpit Professional drivers receive all the benefits of the new BMW Operating System 7.0, which is customisable to give personalised displays. In the main menu on the Control Display, the driver can configure up to ten pages, each showing two to four tiles with live content. Both the content and the graphics are personalised to an even greater degree – even the vehicle mock-up matches the actual model colour and equipment line.



With BMW Live Cockpit Professional the standard connectivity increases further as the BMW Connected Package Professional is included. This builds on the services offered in the BMW Connected Package and includes additional functionality such as BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, Remote Software Upgrades, On-Street Parking Information, Connected Navigation and Intelligent Vehicle Functionality, which learns the drivers’ habits.



Operation by means of iDrive Controller, touch, voice or gestures

All new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe models offer the driver and passengers a host of intelligent ways to input commands into the vehicle. All models feature the iDrive Controller as standard, including a touchpad for character and numerical entry. Central information displays are also offered with touchscreen functionality, meaning that the full system can be controlled via touch commands.



Optional gesture control is also available and includes seven different gestures, two of which can be assigned to functions of the driver’s choosing.



In addition a number of voice control systems with online speech processing are included, enabling the driver to control a number of functions and features simply by speaking.



BMW Head-up Display

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe offers an optional 9.2 inch Head-up Display which intelligently positions information relevant to the journey into the driver's field of vision on the windscreen. The projection of information onto the windscreen is in full colour, relates to driving data and is specific to the current situation. It has automatic brightness control and 3D graphics for junction view. The information that can be displayed includes navigation information, speed, country-specific display of traffic signs in the relevant colours, warning information from driver assistance systems, entertainment and communication lists.



BMW Digital Key

If the Comfort Access option is specified, the BMW Digital Key allows drivers to lock and unlock their vehicle from a Samsung Galaxy smartphone using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology.



Holding the smartphone up to the door handle opens the car, even if the phone battery is dead. The engine can be started as soon as the phone has been placed in the smartphone tray or wireless charging tray. Accessible via BMW Connected once the owner’s identity has been checked, the Digital Key offers unrivalled flexibility, as the driver can share keys with up to five other people. The BMW Digital Key is available for top-of-the-range NFC-capable Samsung Galaxy smartphones running Android 8.0 and above. Alternatively, the BMW Key Card can be used, which also features NFC technology.



BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant

The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant first seen in the BMW 3 Series is also available on the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, as part of BMW Live Cockpit Professional offering.



The intelligent, digital character responds to the prompt “Hey BMW” and learns the driver’s routines and habits in order to apply them in the appropriate context. The system helps the driver, learns their preferences and is familiar with their favoured settings – e.g. for the seat heating or the places they drive to frequently using the navigation system (“Take me home”).



One unique feature is that drivers can give the Intelligent Personal Assistant a name to create even greater individuality and personality. Not only does the Intelligent Personal Assistant await the driver’s every command, it is always there to assist them and even provide casual conversation. Saying “Hey BMW, I’m cold” will prompt the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant to adjust the temperature inside the car accordingly.



The arrival of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant ensures there is always a genuine BMW professional on board. The Personal Assistant is able to explain all sorts of different functions (“How does the High Beam Assistant work?”), provide current status information (“Is the oil level okay?”) and help answer questions (“What messages do I have?”).



Drivers can allow access to their calendar and contacts, which will enable the assistant to find parking spaces at the destination, provide information on traffic jams along the route, find the nearest fuel station and remind the driver when they need to set off.



The range of available functions and skills is constantly expanding thanks to regular updates, which can be carried out over the air or via a smartphone and in-car with the help of the new Remote Software Upgrade facility.



State-of-the-art infotainment and sound systems

The standard BMW Stereo sound system offers six speakers and 100-watt amplifier, while a Harman Kardon surround sound system with 464 watts of audio power and 16 speakers is optionally available.



Connected Navigation, Parking and Musicservices

Connected Navigation services allow internal and external information to be factored into route planning. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe drivers will be able to send destinations straight to their car’s navigation system from various apps and from the comfort of their own home. Favourite destinations can be stored in BMW Connected and automatically synchronised with the car, so that key addresses can be accessed from any device at any time.



Connected Parking suggests various parking options to the driver in good time before they reach the destination entered into the navigation. This service includes providing information on the nearest multi-storey car park and also suggests routes which offer a particularly good chance of finding a parking spot close to the destination. On-Street Parking Information is available in a number of UK locations and is incorporated into Connected Parking.



Available as part of BMW Live Cockpit Professional, drivers can also benefit from using Connected Music. Via the in-built vehicle SIM card, this allows them to choose the best soundtrack to listen to on-the-go from millions of tracks and hundreds of genres offered by BMW's music partners Spotify, Deezer, and Napster. New vehicles receive a three-month trial of this service, thereafter it is available for £60 per year via the BMW ConnectedDrive store.



The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is on sale from 16 October with prices starting from £25,815 OTR.

*All figures relating to the performance, fuel/electric power consumption and CO2 emissions are provisional. The fuel consumption and CO2 emission figures are determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 2007/715 in the version applicable. The figures refer to a vehicle with basic configuration in Germany.

The range shown considers the different sizes of the selected wheels/tyres and the selected items of optional equipment, and may vary during configuration. The information has already been calculated based on the new WLTP test cycle and adapted to NEDC for comparison purposes. In these vehicles, different figures than those published here may apply for the assessment of taxes and other vehicle-related duties which are (also) based on CO2 emissions.

For further details of the official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO2 emissions of new cars, please refer to the "Manual on the fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and power consumption of new cars" available free of charge at all sales outlets, from Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (DAT),Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, 73760 Ostfildern-Scharnhausen and at https://www.dat.de/co2/.