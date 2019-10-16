Morgan may not be the tiny, quaint boutique manufacturer it's been know as for so long for much longer. That's because the firm is to undergo a big expansion and recruitment process.

The growth comes despite ongoing uncertainty regarding the automotive industry in the UK.

Morgan, which is celebrating its 110th anniversary, currently employs 233 people at its Malvern headquarters. That comes after a recruitment drive which created 40 new positions at the company. There is still 10 vacancies at Morgan across various parts of the company, including senior roles, and it is expected to fill at least seven of those positions before the end of the year.

The expansion comes following a sizeable investment from Italian firm Investinustrial which now holds a majority stake in the company. It also comes as Morgan is investing heavily in its Malvern headquarters – 'a seven figure sum' has already been set aside for further improvements to the site which has house the company for the last 105 years. A new technology centre and visitor centre are also in the pipeline, which the company will also improve its marketing and distribution methods.

"We are delighted to be recruiting an unprecedented number of new roles into the Morgan business despite challenging times within the wider economic landscape," said Steve Morris, CEO of Morgan Motor Company (below). "The increase in employment levels is a boost for the local economy and reaffirms the company’s commitment to expanding in Malvern, our home for the last 110 years."

"The news that our engineering and design departments are continuing to grow is significant, and we look forward to sharing some of their work during the next 12 months."

As well as the employment drive, Morgan is continuing to strengthen its links with educational institutions by employing graduates from the University of Wolverhampton and Heart of Worcestershire College. The hirings came after successful work experience periods; Morgan currently employs 12 apprentices in a variety of roles at the company, and is training and educating the next generation of craftsmen and women.

Morgan also introduced a new model this year, the Plux Six, which has sold in record numbers. The car marks the beginning of a new era for the company as it looks to stay ahead of the latest legislative requirements and explore new technology to mate with its trademark craftsmanship.