Volkswagen just released the eagerly awaited onboard video from the ID.R's record-breaking run on Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road (Tianmen Mountain), China.

It's hard to describe the footage from a driver’s perspective as it's unbelievable and insanely quick, without mercy to electric motors, brakes and suspension. The torque of EVs is simply breathtaking, even uphill - like teleportation to the next corner.

Volkswagen ID.R reached the “Heaven’s Gate” in 7:38.585.

Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road length: 6.778 miles

99 hairpins

164 braking manoeuvres

speed varied between 15.5 mph in the slowest corner to 135.5 mph on the longest straight

Volkswagen I.D. R with Romain Dumas behind the wheel is kind of a record collector for VW:

Here are infographics with the Nürburgring Nordschleife and Pikes Peak International Hill Climb records (* car specification differs depending on the event):