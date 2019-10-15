We first rendered the next-generation Volkswagen Transporter last month when our artists envisioned the brand’s overhauled bus with relatively minor visual revisions compared to today’s model. However, spy photos from last week showed the T7 will wear a completely new skin and our friends and colleagues at Kolesa.ru wasted no time to make the necessary corrections.

Their renderings propose a very modern look for the new Transporter with a massive lower grille at the front, positioned below sleek headlights. These are connected visually through a thin chrome bar where the new Volkswagen logo proudly sits. The edgy front fascia makes the T7 look a bit smaller than the T6 and it’s a similar story at the back where a pair of small taillights forms a minimalistic design.

With the last set of spy photos, we got a first glimpse at the interior but it was very much a rough-around-the-edges prototype with what looks like a mishmash of current-gen items and placeholder panels. What we can tell for sure so far is that the instrument cluster will likely be fully digital in the more expensive trims and there will also be another huge display integrated into the centre console.

Under the completely new body, the Transporter will hide components from the MQB platform, which will be able to accommodate traditional petrol and diesel engines, as well as hybrid powertrains. Sources tell us it will also be available in standard or long-wheelbase format, and even a fully-electric version could be in the cards.

The latest spy shots clearly show Volkswagen is making huge progress in the development of the new Transporter but the camouflaged exterior and interior hint that at least six to nine months of work are probably still remaining. Given that, it will be safe to assume we won’t see the T7 before the second half of next year.